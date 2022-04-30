Crash causes road closure, significant delays near Pocahontas State Park
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A vehicle crashed into a pole near Pocahontas State Park early this morning causing closures for a section of Beach Road.
The crash occurred around 3:30 a.m. when a vehicle drove into a pole in the 8400-block of Beach Road on the western edge of Pocahontas State Park.
While the crash was initially reported to have resulted in injury, Chesterfield County Police reported that — as of 9:30 a.m. — no one had been hospitalized.
The damage to the broken pole resulted in all lanes being announced closed a little after 6:00 a.m.
The road closure began a little after Gates Bluff Drive and ended near Nestor Road.
A motorist told 8News that the delay from the detour added an extra hour to her commute.
A little before 1 p.m., the lanes were opened and the road was no longer cordoned off.
