Grading the Eagles First Two Days of the Draft

By Nate Schweitzer
 3 days ago
Rounds one through three have been wrapped up in the 2022 NFL draft, and the Eagles have made some huge moves. The Birds made two trades in the first round to land the drafts unicorn, and one of the best receivers in the league. On day two, they didn’t make any...

Mario Goodrich signs with Eagles after going undrafted

After not hearing his name called in the 2022 NFL Draft, former Clemson cornerback Mario Goodrich has signed with the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted free agent, according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero. The former Tiger finished the 2021 season with 26 tackles, two interceptions and nine passes defended. He was also the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl MVP. With the move to Philadelphia, Goodrich joins former Clemson defensive back K’Von Wallace, who was with the Tigers from 2016 to 2019. Alongside Goodrich, wide receiver Justyn Ross also went undrafted. Ross has yet to sign with an NFL team, and it’s assumed his injury history was the primary reason for him slipping out of the draft. Meanwhile, Andrew Booth Jr. and Baylon Spector were the only two Tigers selected, which is the fewest amount of Clemson selections since 2008. Fly Eagles Fly!!! @KVonWallace what’s up buckkkkk 🗣🗣 — MGIII™ (@_MG3__) April 30, 2022 List Twitter reacts: Andrew Booth Jr. falls to Vikings
Philadelphia drafted a monster defensive tackle in the first round of the draft and then doubled back to add a monster in undrafted free agency. Aaron Wilson is reporting that the Eagles are adding Idaho defensive tackle, Noah Elliss on an undrafted free agent deal. The younger brother of current Eagles linebacker Christian Elliss, Noah is the nephew of former Lions’ first-round pick Luther Elliss.
NFL Draft 2022: What final grade did Eagles, Howie Roseman earn for this year’s haul?

PHILADELPHIA – After 262 selections, the NFL’s Annual Selection Meeting, also known as the 2022 NFL Draft, is officially over. After acquiring 10 selections in the draft, the Eagles maneuvered their way up and down the board to not only make their selections but acquire wide receiver A.J. Brown from the Tennessee Titans, leaving them with a total of five total selections.
The Philadelphia Eagles front office has had an impressive 2022 offseason. They may not have been the loudest when free agency started, but they brought in outside linebacker Haason Reddick who can help improve their pass rush. Meanwhile, they also re-signed defensive end Derek Barnett to a three-year, $15.2 million...
Eagles will release Nate Herbig

Guard Nate Herbig signed his restricted free agent tender with the Eagles last week, but he won’t be sticking around Philadelphia. Herbig’s agent told Mike Garafolo of NFL Media that the Eagles have agreed to release Herbig. The team had talks about trading him during the draft, but nothing came together.
NFL teams have a strict limit on the signing bonuses that can be given to undrafted free agents. However, they’re not limited in the salaries or guarantees made to the undrafted rookies. Some big guarantees have been handed out in the land rush following the 2022 draft. Leading the...
