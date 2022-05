ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Monday’s game against the Royals will start three hours earlier than planned, the Cardinals announced Sunday. The first pitch for the game is now set for 12:15 p.m. instead of 3:10 p.m. because rain is in the forecast. The game was originally supposed to be played on April 13 but was rained out.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO