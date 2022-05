The state review board that decides if the project to build a solar farm in Cayuga County will move forward is set to hold an evidentiary hearing this week. The New York State Board on Electric Generation Siting and the Environment will hold a hearing on the morning of Friday, May 6, according to The Citizen. The purpose of the hearing is to admit evidence into the record for the board to consider ahead of its final decision.

CAYUGA COUNTY, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO