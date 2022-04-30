ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hall of Fame coach C. Vivian Stringer retires after 50 years

By DOUG FEINBERG, Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleC. Vivian Stringer has been a trailblazer, serving as a role model to many Black coaches and players throughout her 50-year career. The Hall of Fame coach announced her retirement on Saturday. She finished with 1,055 wins — fourth all-time among Division I women’s basketball coaches behind Tara VanDerveer,...

The Spun

Hall Of Fame Women’s Basketball Coach Announces Retirement

After spending five decades coaching college hoops, C. Vivian Stringer is officially ready to embrace the next chapter of her life. On Saturday, the legendary women’s basketball coach announced her retirement. Stringer, a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, started her coaching career at Cheyney State...
BASKETBALL
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record

Arkansas among top six schools for Memphis basketball transfer Emoni Bates

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas coach Eric Musselman could be adding another gem to his transfer portal haul as former Memphis forward Emoni Bates could be bringing his talents to Bud Walton Arena. The former No. 1 overall recruit entered the transfer portal in April and told On3 his top six schools on Monday: Arkansas, Seton Hall, DePaul, Louisville, Michigan and Eastern Michigan. Bates ruled out Georgetown, Kansas, Oregon, Illinois, Oklahoma State, Butler and Washington State, according to On3's Joe Tipton. ...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rutgers women’s lacrosse moves up two spots in final regular season poll

Following a midweek win in the Big Ten, Rutgers women’s lacrosse moved up two spots in the final Inside Lacrosse rankings. Rutgers, who finished the regular season 14-3 (4-2 Big Ten) are currently no. 13 in the final rankings of the regular season. They moved up two spots from last week. The Scarlet Knights have now won four straight games including consecutive Big Ten wins to close out the season. A week ago, they beat Penn State 18-13 and then this past Thursday, Rutgers downed Ohio State 10-8 on the road. Rutgers is the third seed in the upcoming Big Ten Tournament, which they host this year. They will face No. 2 Northwestern on Friday night. In terms of their NCAA Tournament outlook, Rutgers is eighth nationally in RPI. RelatedRutgers coaching staff member is headed for Pittsburgh Steelers rookie minicamp tryout This season, Rutgers tied a program record for most wins. They are looking to build on a solid 2021 season and make a deeper push in the NCAA Tournament. In 2021, Rutgers finished 7-9 (5-7 Big Ten). They lost in the second round of the NCAA Tournament to Stony Brook.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ

