ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Save over $20 on this portable charger & juice up your devices on the go

By Stack Commerce
Popular Science
Popular Science
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JCHFZ_0fP5snkG00 Stack Commerce

Roughly 85 percent of Americans are in possession of a smartphone . And in the average American household, there are more than 10 connected devices . This just means that many have a handful of gadgets in their arsenal, which makes charging them a headache.

Different devices require different dongles and plugs, making on-the-go charging a bulky and messy affair. But if you don’t want to deal with various peripherals when you’re out and about, the MagStack is a great companion. This on-the-go wireless station can refuel multiple devices simultaneously and can even be transformed into a floating stand when not used for charging. You can grab it on sale for 35 percent off for a limited time.

Rated 4.5/5 stars by verified purchasers, this 3-in-1 foldable design features three wireless charging spots, allowing charging for up to 3 devices at the same time. It’s designed to accommodate iPhones , Apple Watches , AirPods Pros, and AirPods with wireless charging cases, and it can also cater to other Qi-compatible Android phones and Bluetooth earbuds . It’s MagSafe compatible so it can wirelessly charge your iPhone 12 series with magnetic auto-alignment and with the MagSafe metal ring, it can adapt to non-MagSafe phone cases and other Qi-enabled devices.

Check it out:

Designed to be used on the move, the MagStack also features a clever space-saving design, able to neatly fold into a 1-inch wallet-sized stack that fits almost anywhere, including your pocket. It’s also specifically designed to turn into a floating stand. Simply snap and fold it into a triangle mode or landscape mode for easy video playback, video conferencing, and more.

Charge without the bulk with the MagStack Foldable 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station. It typically retails for $69, but for a limited time, you can get it on sale for only $44.99 —a savings of 35 percent.

Prices subject to change.

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Grab a soundbar for only $60 with this deal at Best Buy

After investing in 4K TV deals, the next step in upgrading your home theater setup is to buy from soundbar deals, as today’s TVs are eschewing powerful speakers in favor of slimmer designs. You’ll want the audio of the shows that you’re watching to be on par with the video quality that 4K TVs provide, so you’ll need a soundbar like this Insignia 2.0-channel soundbar. It’s available from Best Buy for just $60, after a $40 discount to its original price of $100.
CELL PHONES
SPY

Don’t Wait for Prime Day: Right Now All Amazon Echo Smart Speakers Are on Sale

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. You may own a few of them already, but there’s nothing wrong with adding another smart speaker to your home. That’s especially true when you can put them in places you wouldn’t think, like the bathroom, where they could potentially save lives. You may also want to buy one when there’s an incredible deal going on. We already raved about how the Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) was as close to a Black Friday...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juice#Connected Devices#Charger#Smartphone#Americans#Airpods
TechSpot

Brazilian judge tells Apple to compensate iPhone customer $1,000 for not including charger in box

In context: In 2020, Apple proved the long-running rumors true when it shipped the iPhone 12 without a wall charger, a practice it has continued. The company says the environmental benefits outweigh customer inconvenience, but not everyone is happy about the change, including a Brazilian customer that Apple must compensate over $1,000 for not including the accessory in the box.
CELL PHONES
In Style

Amazon Has a Secret Section With Over 5,000 Summer Jumpsuits and Rompers — Here Are the 15 Best

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. On those days when the thought of putting together an outfit is simply too much to bear, a one-and-done jumpsuit is your best friend. All you have to do is throw on a jumpsuit or romper, add a pair of shoes, and you instantly look put together. If you could use a new one-piece or two for the summer months ahead, look no further than Amazon's secret jumpsuit section.
SHOPPING
PC Gamer

Cheap gaming laptop deals this week

Cheap gaming laptop deals are surprisingly hard to find. The best gaming laptops, especially these days, go out of stock quickly, and it can be hard to find alternatives that offer actually usable hardware. We've combed through the deals and picked out the laptops that are worth picking up, and we'll do our best to keep these deals updated frequently.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
NewsBreak
Android Devices
Engadget

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 falls back to $200 at Amazon

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. You have another chance to grab a Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 for...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

The Best iPad Deals for May 2022: Grab the 2020 Apple 10.9-inch iPad Air for Just $469 at Walmart

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Looking for the best iPad deals for May 2022? Each week SPY editors search the internet for the lowest prices on iPads of all models. We’ll regularly update this post throughout the week to ensure you’re always getting the best possible deals. With March already about halfway over, we’ve really been searching the internet for the best iPad deals around. While there aren’t many steep discounts out there to mention at the moment, there...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

How to unlock any Samsung phone

Bought a new Samsung device and want to use it with a different carrier? Here's the good news: You can unlock your Samsung phone to use it with the carrier of your choice. Whether you want to switch carriers because you're dissatisfied with the current provider or just to try out new options, here are some easy steps you can follow to unlock any Samsung phone.
CELL PHONES
Popular Science

Popular Science

36K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Awe-inspiring science reporting, technology news, and DIY projects. Skunks to space robots, primates to climates. That's Popular Science, 150 years strong.

 https://www.popsci.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy