Music

Brian Jonestown Massacre thank police after £40,000 of stolen gear is recovered

By Ali Shutler
NME
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrian Jonestown Massacre have thanked Portland Police for their “excellent detective work” after nearly £40,000 worth of stolen gear was recovered. The theft was first reported on April 18, with the incident alleged to have happened the night before. Thieves had made off with a variety of rare guitars and pedals,...

