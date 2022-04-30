ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeowner shoots, kills intruder caught breaking into her Southeast Side home

By SBG San Antonio Staff Reports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO - A man is dead after trying to break into a home near South Side Lions Park on the Southeast Side. The deadly incident happened just before 10 p.m. Thursday...

