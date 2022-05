PHOENIX — Multiple Valley fire bans are going into effect around the Valley as both temperatures and fire danger increase. Starting Sunday, May 1, the Phoenix and Maricopa County parks and recreation departments are putting their annual open fire bans into effect. They are put in place "due to the extreme fire danger that the combination of low humidity, increased temperatures, excessive dry vegetation, and frequent high winds creates each spring," the Phoenix parks department says.

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO