Hall of Fame coach C. Vivian Stringer retires after 50 years

Following a midweek win in the Big Ten, Rutgers women's lacrosse moved up two spots in the final Inside Lacrosse rankings. Rutgers, who finished the regular season 14-3 (4-2 Big Ten) are currently no. 13 in the final rankings of the regular season. They moved up two spots from last week. The Scarlet Knights have now won four straight games including consecutive Big Ten wins to close out the season. A week ago, they beat Penn State 18-13 and then this past Thursday, Rutgers downed Ohio State 10-8 on the road. Rutgers is the third seed in the upcoming Big Ten Tournament, which they host this year. They will face No. 2 Northwestern on Friday night. In terms of their NCAA Tournament outlook, Rutgers is eighth nationally in RPI. This season, Rutgers tied a program record for most wins. They are looking to build on a solid 2021 season and make a deeper push in the NCAA Tournament. In 2021, Rutgers finished 7-9 (5-7 Big Ten). They lost in the second round of the NCAA Tournament to Stony Brook.

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 22 HOURS AGO