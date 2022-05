COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Thanks to grants and donations, thousands of local kids will get to enjoy youth sports for free through a Colorado Springs program. The next sport kids can get registered for is Prek-4th grade 2022 fall soccer. The $78 registration fee will be waved for the first 460 kids. Click here for more information and to register starting May 9. The registration fee being waived is on a first come, first served basis as there are no income or eligibility requirements. There are limited spots for each level where the registration fee will be waived.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 14 HOURS AGO