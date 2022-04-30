ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Why Your Next Noodles & Co. Meal Might Be More Expensive

By Karen Hart
Mashed
Mashed
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Noodles & Company is a company whose name somehow manages to tell you almost everything and almost nothing about its menu. Obviously, there will be noodles. But according to the Noodles & Company website, the fast-casual chain serves up a wide variety of dishes: Thai, Italian, Japanese – you name it....

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Related
Food Network

How Long Should You Bake Chicken Thighs?

Layla Khoury-Hanold is a contributor at Food Network. Chicken thighs are one of our favorite weeknight dinner staples—they’re budget-friendly, cook up quickly with juicy results and are high in protein. Plus, they lend themselves to batch cooking for feeding a crowd or meal prep for weekday lunches. But how long should you bake chicken thighs to achieve golden, juicy chicken thighs without drying them out? What’s the difference between baking boneless and bone-in chicken thighs? Here, we share our top techniques for baking chicken thighs and a few of our favorite baked chicken thigh recipes.
RECIPES
Parade

40 Homemade Egg Noodle Recipes That Go Way Beyond Tuna Casserole and Stroganoff

I’m not sure egg noodles get the attention they deserve. Egg noodles are typically the first choice of noodle in dishes like stroganoff and chicken noodle soup, but they are also a great choice in casseroles and stews. These noodles cook up fairly quickly and are very versatile. Egg noodles are even terrific as a simple buttered noodle for picky kids and they can be so much more—as you’ll see with our collection of 40 best egg noodle recipes.
RECIPES
Mashed

The Secret Ingredient In Benihana's Fried Rice

Celebrities like Paul McCartney and Tracy Jordan love it (via GrubStreet); it's featured in "The Wolf of Wall Street" and "Mad Men;" its founder was a Japanese wrestler (via Thrillist) — it's Benihana, the classic teppanyaki grill where humorous chefs give you dinner and a show right in front of you. And beyond the infamous egg tricks and onion volcanoes Benihana chefs are trained on, diners can't get enough of the chain's fried rice.
RECIPES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Thrillist

Panera Introduces a New Soup & Brings Back a Popular Salad

To celebrate the arrival of spring, Panera is adding a brand new chowder to its soup lineup and bringing back one of its seasonal salads. Here's what you need to know about these two fresh options from the fast casual chain. The Mexican Street Corn Chowder comes with sweet corn,...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicken Breast#Food Drink#Next Noodles Co#The Noodles Company#Thai#Italian#Japanese#Wisconsin Mac Cheese#Nation#Restaurant News#Bbq Chicken Mac#Asian
Mashed

Why Häagen-Dazs Promises Not To Change Its Ice Cream Amid Price Hikes - Exclusive

Oh, inflation — a dreadful yet very real word that's affecting food prices left and right. Whether it's pizza, burgers, or soft drinks, price hikes cannot be escaped. Even ice cream — arguably the most important dessert of them all — has fallen victim to price changes amid the inflationary period (via The Globe and Mail). The constant food shortages have left companies scrambling to find new ways to supplement those ingredients, such as with the avocado scare and the current wheat crisis. However, there is one brand that vows never to change its product: Häagen-Dazs, which was founded in 1960 and has had some very loyal customers throughout the years.
BUSINESS
The Guardian

Carla Lalli Music’s recipes for pork chops, and kimchi rice and shrimps

When cooking, I like to use inactive time to my advantage. These two recipes exemplify that approach perfectly: while the pork chops are absorbing their spice rub, you can shift gears and cut up the onion and radicchio that will be served alongside. Later, while the chops rest, you turn to the sauce. With the prawn dish, while the rice is simmering away, the cook has freedom to make the tomato-kimchi mixture. Every minute of the recipe is bringing you one step closer to the finishing line, because, at the end of the day, all we really want to do is to eat.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Tim Hortons Is Putting A Sweet Touch On Its New Non-Dairy Lattes

Making a latte with a milk alternative might be harder than you think. According to Honest Coffee Guide, many baristas prefer working with cow milk due to its particular consistency and fat content, and its neutral taste makes it an ideal flavor pairing with coffee. When it comes to non-dairy latte, making a stylish piece of art on top of your coffee can be done with oat milk, but this particular ingredient is much harder to work with and really requires you to steam it right.
FOOD & DRINKS
30Seconds

Easy Spicy Ground Beef Meatball Casserole Recipe Is Super Cheesy

The hot Italian sausage in this meatball casserole recipe provides a little extra kick. Don't forget to make extra for meatball sandwiches the next day or the day after. 1 pound hot Italian sausage (you can substitute sweet or regular Italian sausage) 4 cloves garlic, minced. 1 medium yellow onion,...
RECIPES
Mashed

Publix Launched 15-Minute Delivery, But You Won't Find It Everywhere

Despite concerns over exploitative practices and accessibility, online grocery delivery services have become an essential part of many people's lives, especially over the past two years (via Think Global Health). And it's easy to see why, as Shopfood.com points out that online grocery delivery is not only convenient from a time-saving perspective but can also make shopping more streamlined through saved item lists. By making price comparisons easier, there's also the potential for customers to save money on their favorite repeat purchases.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

Grubhub And MasterChef Are Cooking Up A Virtual Restaurant

If you've ever found yourself salivating during an episode of "MasterChef" wishing you could get your hands on one of the scrumptious-looking dishes a contestant whipped up, you may just be in for some luck. As fans well know, 11 seasons of competitors on the Fox reality show have prepared a variety of dishes to be taste-tested by a lineup of celebrity judges over the years, including Gordon Ramsay and Joe Bastianich (via Fox). Soon, celebrity judges won't be the only ones getting to try out some of the contestants' best creations.
RESTAURANTS
Food & Wine

How to Make Fresh Corn Tortillas

"A good tortilla is a mixture of very few ingredients and a highly developed natural instinct," says Food & Wine 2021 Best New Chef Fermín Núñez. At his East Austin restaurant Suerte, Núñez and his team have honed those natural instincts through constant practice: They make thousands of tortillas by hand each day.
AUSTIN, TX
Mashed

Why You Might See More Black Aprons At Starbucks Soon

Of all the years they have been in business, 2004 was a big one for Starbucks. The coffee chain was slinging caramel Frappuccinos at well over 8,000 locations around the world (a huge expansion from its humble origins in Seattle's Pike Place Market), but a timeline of the brand's journey shows more than just retail growth. The year also marked the first Starbucks Farmer Support Center in San José, Costa Rica, which has developed into a lasting program that allows Starbucks agronomists to "build upon traditional growing methods to help farmers improve both the quality and profitability of their crops." In 2004, Starbucks also opened its first location in France and debuted its Starbucks Coffee Master program, a six-month training course that turns average baristas into bonafide coffee experts.
SEATTLE, WA
Mashed

Mashed

130K+
Followers
32K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy