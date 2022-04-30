Saints Morning Break for Saturday, April 30

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas coach Eric Musselman could be adding another gem to his transfer portal haul as former Memphis forward Emoni Bates could be bringing his talents to Bud Walton Arena. The former No. 1 overall recruit entered the transfer portal in April and told On3 his top six schools on Monday: Arkansas, Seton Hall, DePaul, Louisville, Michigan and Eastern Michigan.
Bates ruled out Georgetown, Kansas, Oregon, Illinois, Oklahoma State, Butler and Washington State, according to On3's Joe Tipton.
...
Comments / 0