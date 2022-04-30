ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saints Morning Break for Saturday, April 30

By New Orleans Saints
KRDO News Channel 13

Air Force’s Jordan Jackson drafted by Saints

COLORADO SPRING, Colo. (KRDO) -- Jordan Jackson, an Air Force graduate and team leader, is an NFL player. Jackson was drafted by the New Orleans Saints in the sixth round of the NFL Draft. Jackson had 15.5 sacks for his career, which ranks second in program history. Jackson radiated happiness while sitting down to talk The post Air Force’s Jordan Jackson drafted by Saints appeared first on KRDO.
ClutchPoints

Tyrann Mathieu is coming home to the Saints

After months of speculation, Tyrann Mathieu is officially come back to where it all started. The star safety will sign with his hometown New Orleans Saints for the 2022 season. Via Ian Rapoport:. This is a tremendous signing for the Saints, who bring in one of the best at his...
The Spun

Jameis Winston Graduated On Saturday: NFL World Reacts

Congratulations are in order for Jameis Winston. On Saturday, the New Orleans Saints quarterback officially graduated from Florida State, seven years after he left school for the National Football League. Winston was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft. This weekend, Winston officially became a college graduate.
The Spun

Saints Invite Son Of Franchise Legend To Minicamp

Bruce Jordan-Swilling will get an opportunity to follow in his father’s footsteps when fighting for a spot on the New Orleans Saints roster. According to Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk, the Saints have invited the Georgia Tech running back, and son of former All-Pro linebacker Pat Swilling, to their rookie minicamp on a tryout basis.
The Spun

Saints Now Expected To Pursue Prominent Free Agent

With the 2022 NFL Draft complete, most teams have already made their major offseason transactions. However, Tyrann Mathieu remains one of the game’s most high-profile unsigned free agents. Now that teams have a clearer sense of their lingering needs, the three-time All-Pro safety could draw reinvigorated interest from his...
Alt 101.7

Christopher Allen Goes Undrafted, Signs With Denver Broncos

Alabama edge linebacker Christopher Allen has gone undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft and will sign as an undrafted free agent with the Denver Broncos . Allen was expected to have an opportunity to build his draft stock into at least an early day two selection, unfortunately, Allen sustained a foot injury while recording his first and only sack of the 2021 season against Miami in the season opener.
The Spun

The Saints Have Signed 17 Undrafted Free Agents

The New Orleans added five rookies via the 2022 NFL Draft, with only two Day 3 selections during the final four rounds. While they didn’t have many opportunities to select rookies, they still managed to stockpile young talent. New Orleans supplemented a draft class spearheaded by wide receiver Chris...
