Chicago, IL

Woman fatally wounded, another injured after argument with gunman in Near North neighborhood

By Deanese Williams-Harris, Chicago Tribune
 3 days ago

A 26-year-old woman was fatally wounded, and a 31-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the left thigh after an argument with a male offender early Saturday morning in the Near North neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Shortly after 1 a.m., the women got into an argument with a male on the sidewalk in the 300 block of North State Street when the male retrieved a gun and shot at the women multiple times, said police.

The younger woman suffered a wound to the chest, and was taken in critical condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later. The other woman was shot in the left thigh and was taken to the same hospital where she was listed in good condition, police said.

The deceased victim had not been identified as of Saturday morning.

No one was in custody and detectives were investigating.

