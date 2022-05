On Friday, April 29 FOX 40 received an update from the PR firm that represents Yaron Kweller, one of the owners of The Colonial in downtown Binghamton. Juda Engelmayor, the President of HeraldPR stated: "Yaron Kweller, a current partner in the restaurants, was not directly involved in the operations since December. At a Partners meeting this week, he did vote in favor of shutting down the restaurants as it became clear they were no longer financially solvent and did not have funds to cover payroll. A capital contribution was made to make sure all employees were paid."

BINGHAMTON, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO