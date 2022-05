The Naperville Salute organizers are requesting changes for this year’s festival. They’d like to make it four days instead of three, and shift the fireworks show from Frontier Sports Complex to Knoch Park. At Thursday night’s Naperville Park Board meeting, a representative from The Naperville Salute said having the fireworks at Knoch Park would be easier to manage, as the festival itself takes place on Rotary Hill. Some park board members noted the viewing area for fireworks was wider at Frontier Sports Complex. They also had concerns about how transportation to the fireworks would work. The Salute representative said they plan to use shuttle buses, and that there are several viewing area options near Knoch Park. The park board agreed that further logistical information from The Naperville Salute was needed, as well as the okay from other entities such as the city and Edward Hospital, before they’d put the amendment to a vote. If all changes are approved, the festival would run from July 1 through 4, with fireworks held on July 3.

NAPERVILLE, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO