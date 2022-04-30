ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

The Best Episode From Every Season of 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'

By Jack Wilson
Collider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the dust settled on Season 11 of HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm, Larry David has gone ahead and confirmed that the long-running seminal show will return for a 12th outing of social assessment and cathartic confrontation. Alongside a host of others, quality is one of the things that the show has...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

'Barry' Season 3: Sarah Goldberg Unpacks the Barry/Sally Dynamic and That Scary Moment in Episode 2

Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for the first two episodes of Barry Season 3.From co-creators Bill Hader and Alec Berg, the HBO dark comedy series Barry is currently in its eight-episode third season, as Barry (Hader) would prefer to focus entirely on acting but instead keeps getting drawn back into the violent world of contract killing. While trying to be a supportive boyfriend to Sally (Sarah Goldberg), who’s getting her own TV series off the ground, and give a helping hand to his acting teacher Gene Cousineau (Henry Winkler), who he’s feeling some well-placed guilt about, Barry can’t seem to stop being drawn back into the orbit of NoHo Hank (Anthony Carrigan), which complicates everything.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Better Call Saul' Season 6 Episode 4 Recap: Business Is Booming

Better Call Saul’s sixth and final season keeps picking the pace as Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) takes the final steps into becoming crooked lawyer Saul Goodman. While last week's episode was all about the farewell of a fan-favorite character, Episode 4 brings Saul and Kim (Rhea Seehorn) back to center stage as they keep working to destroy Howard Hamlin’s (Patrick Fabian) reputation.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Big Show
Person
Susie Essman
Person
Paul Mazursky
Person
Larry David
Person
Cheryl Hines
Person
Woody Harrelson
Person
Rob Corddry
Person
Ted Danson
Person
Jeff Garlin
Outsider.com

‘Cheers’ Star George Wendt Embraced Jack Nicholson’s Attitude on Being Recognized in Public

Geroge Wendt, who played Norm on the classic TV show Cheers, decided to be like Jack when he was in public. We mean Jack Nicholson here. The famed movie actor seemingly did not mind being noticed when out among the non-Hollywood crowd. Nicholson’s attitude about this did ring a bell for Wendt during his show’s incredible run on NBC and in reruns today.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

A Guide to May’s Exciting New Movie Releases, From ‘Doctor Strange 2’ to ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

What’s that old saying? April showers bring May… movies? This month, there’s a title sure to please every movie fan. If you’re in multiverse withdrawal, well, you’re in luck! The long-awaited sequel to Doctor Strange arrives May 6, and features more dimensions and creatures than ever before. We continue the pattern of sequels with Downton Abbey: A New Era, which reunites us with Lady Mary (Michelle Dockery), Violet Crawley (Maggie Smith), and the entire Crawley family, and Top Gun: Maverick, the Top Gun follow-up starring Maverick himself, Tom Cruise, and new characters played by Miles Teller and Jon Hamm. If you’re in the mood for a British World War II drama, Colin Firth’s Operation Mincemeat has you covered. And if you need a good laugh after spending some time on the battlefield, then check out Rebel Wilson’s Netflix comedy Senior Year, in which she plays a 37-year-old high school senior.
ENTERTAINMENT
Collider

Margot Robbie Is 'Barbie' in First Image Revealed at CinemaCon

One of the most intriguing films coming out in 2023 is Warner Brothers’ Barbie starring Margot Robbie, directed by Greta Gerwig. There has been so much casting news over the last couple of months, but now we have our first official picture of Robbie in costume and a confirmed release date. Barbie will be released on July 21, 2023.
MOVIES
Popculture

'This Is Us' Star Ditching NBC for ABC

One of the stars of This Is Us is on the move to a new network in advance of the show's series finale. Deadline reported in March that Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on the NBC series, will headline a comedy pilot for ABC. His new show is set to be titled The Son In Law.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Curb Your Enthusiasm#The Episodes#Hbo
Collider

9 Best Mirror Universe Episodes in 'Star Trek'

We are currently in the middle of a Golden Age of Star Trek. Star Trek: Discovery has ended a strong Season 4 and Star Trek: Picard is currently in the middle of a fascinating sophomore season. The animated series Star Trek: Prodigy and Star Trek: Lower Decks were well-received by both critics and fans and will both return for their next seasons later in 2022. On top of that, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will follow the adventures of the starship Enterprise under Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) some years before the events of the original Star Trek series.
TV SERIES
Collider

Bill Murray Responds to Allegations On Set of Aziz Ansari's 'Being Mortal'

Actor and comedian Bill Murray has come forth with comments in regards to his latest behavior on the set of Being Mortal. The film, which is directed by Aziz Ansari (Parks & Recreation, Master of None), started filming at the end of March. Just about two weeks ago, production came to a standstill in response to a complaint filed against Murray for "inappropriate behavior." Searchlight Pictures, the studio behind the film, is still investigating the issue.
MOVIES
Collider

The 9 Best James McAvoy Performances From Mr. Tumnus to Charles Xavier

James McAvoy is one of the most promising actors of his generation. We recently saw him pop up for a surprise cameo in Judd Apatow’s much-derided Netflix comedy The Bubble, and it's safe to say that McAvoy’s brief screen time is the only scene worth watching in the disastrous film. Before he became best known for his performance as Charles Xavier in the X-Men series, McAvoy was a breakout star on television, thanks to his role as Dan Foster in the 2003 miniseries State of Play.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

Why 'Spy x Family' Should Be On Your Anime Must-Watch List

Only a handful of episodes in and Spy x Family has already proven itself to be a captivating, hilarious, and heartwarming experience, where clean-cut and beautiful art combines with clever dialogue and storytelling to create a show that has, so far, been a joy to watch through and through. If...
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Halloween
Collider

How 'The Secret Life of Walter Mitty' Walked So 'Severance' Could Run

Severance is not only another win for Apple TV+, but it continues to showcase Ben Stiller's range as a director. The series follows a program at the biotech giant Lumon, which allows employees to separate their non-work memories from their personal life. On the surface, this sounds like the perfect way to manage work-but in true science fiction fashion, there's a horrifying twist to the procedure. Stiller serves as the director and executive producer of Severance, directing six of the nine episodes that make up the first season. It's rather fitting because Severance shares a bit in common with his 2013 film The Secret Life of Walter Mitty.
MOVIES
Collider

What's New on HBO Max in May 2022

May brings plenty of new goodies to HBO Max. The one I am most excited about is the premiere of Hacks, the comedy starring Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder. Other exciting content includes the series premiere The Staircase, based on a true story and starring Toni Collette and Colin Firth; the premiere (or return?) of The Matrix: Resurrections; M. Night Shyalaman's Old; Dear Evan Hansen, based on the Tony-award winning play; and a new Sesame Street cartoon for the little ones. Check out all the offerings below:
TV SERIES
Collider

9 Best Chris Hemsworth Performances That Aren't Thor

Young and old know who Thor is, well at least the movie version, and Chris Hemsworth will soon be back in his most famous role in Thor: Love and Thunder. Natalie Portman will also be returning to the MCU to reprise her role as Thor’s ex-girlfriend. However, there is more to Chris Hemsworth than flying through the sky clutching his trusty hammer, Mjölnir. Although typically cast as the hero, Australian-born Hemsworth has turned his hand to comedy and drama, and goes to prove his godly good looks aren't such a curse after all. So take a look at seven performances without a war hammer in sight.
MOVIES
Collider

'Legendary' Season 3 Trailer Reveals Keke Palmer as Judge and More Ballroom Drama

HBO Max's legendary ballroom competition Legendary is coming back for its third season and the new trailer has the various houses voguing and styling their way to the judge's approval. This new season is shaking things up a bit with a new judge on board to decide which team deserves to be called "Legendary." Before she joins forces with Daniel Kaluuya and Steven Yeun in Jordan Peele's Nope, Keke Palmer will take the place of rap icon Megan Thee Stallion in the world of ballroom. Season 3 opens up with a batch of three new episodes on May 19 with more episodes dropping every week until the show's grand finale on June 9.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

Angela Kang Exits as Showrunner on Norman Reedus-Led 'Walking Dead' Spinoff

More changes are in store for the upcoming The Walking Dead Daryl-centric spinoff series, according to an exclusive Deadline report. Just a few days after fan-favorite Walking Dead actor Melissa McBride, who played Carol in the original series, exited the project, former ER showrunner David Zabel has signed on to be the showrunner for the Untitled series, following Angela Kang's departure. Kang was originally set to be showrunner for the series, but she has taken a step back to focus on other projects and will remain as the executive producer. In addition to ER, Zabel also co-created the PBS series Mercy Street, which ran for two seasons.
TV SERIES
Collider

The Subtle Parallels Between Ava and Deborah in ‘Hacks’

It’s been almost a year since the powerhouse trio Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky, and Lucia Aniello introduced the world to Hacks, just 2 years after the finale of their previous series, the widely beloved Broad City. While Hacks is a comedy just like its predecessor, it has a far more darkly comic style and tone. The series, which premiered on HBO in May 2021, follows the twisted mentorship that develops between legendary Las Vegas stand-up comedian Deborah Vance (Jean Smart), and entitled young television writer, Ava Daniels (Hannah Einbinder). The series received widespread critical acclaim, which is no surprise thanks to the razor-sharp writing and brilliantly chosen cast, and on May 12th the series returns. While fans are eager to jump into the second season, there’s still plenty to investigate in the first season of the show.
TV SERIES
Collider

'The Wilds' Creator Reveals She Initially Pitched a 4-Season Arc to Amazon

With Season 2 of The Wilds set to hit Prime Video on May 6th, I got the chance to chat with creator-writer-executive producer Sarah Streicher and showrunner-writer-executive producer Amy B. Harris about their experience bringing the show to screen and figuring out how to evolve their initial plan for the narrative from season to season.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Senior Year': Everything You Need to Know About the Rebel Wilson Comedy

With another school year quickly approaching its end, teens and adults alike may be taking time to reflect back on their school experiences, making it the perfect time to watch a feel-good high school comedy. Senior Year, starring Rebel Wilson could be just that comedy. Directed by Alex Hardcastle, Senior Year looks like it’s trying to put a modern spin on the classic comedies of the 90s like Clueless and Never Been Kissed.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy