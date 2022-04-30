ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forecast: Scattered t-storms

By Meteorologist Sami Squires
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gbtqW_0fP5jY8M00

Scattered storms will continue to move through the area through late Saturday evening before fizzling out.

Heavy downpours are likely along with the threat of small hail and strong wind gusts. Overnight, clouds will partially clear and it will be muggy. Lows are near or below 70.

Sunday starts off nice with some sunshine. The afternoon will heat up near 90 and fuel sea breeze storms.

The rain looks to hold off until after 2 PM. However an isolated shower or storm is possible before then, especially further inland towards Glades and Hendry County.

Scattered storms continue through the evening.

The late afternoon/evening storms continue into the first part of the week ahead with more sunshine in the second half. Highs will be in the lower 90s all week.

