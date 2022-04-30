ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Overnight shooting on MLK blvd. leaves man in hospital

WLNS
 3 days ago

Overnight shooting on MLK blvd. leaves man in hospital. ‘Am I safe sleeping next to him?’: Murder victim’s …....

www.wlns.com

Comments / 0

Related
WILX-TV

Man shot multiple times in Lansing, police searching for suspect

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Reports of shots fired sent Lansing Police to the area of S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and Malcolm X St. in the early hours of Saturday morning. At approximated 12 a.m. Saturday the Lansing Police Department (LPD) was called to the 800 block of S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. When they arrived they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.
LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Lansing, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Grand Rapids Press

27-year-old man killed in 2-car crash in U.P.

CALUMET TOWNSHIP, MI -- The Michigan State Police are investigating a two-car crash that took place Wednesday, leaving one man dead and two women injured. According to WLUC-6, the crash happened around 5:50 p.m. on M-26 near Henwood Road. Investigators believe a car being driven by a 27-year-old Calumet man...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Hospital#Bird Feeders#Hoops#Violent Crime#Ccresa#Big Game
Mix 95.7FM

Michigan State Police Pull Over Man For Going 132 MPH

If you have a lead foot like me, you know that terrible feeling in your gut when you look in your rearview mirror and see red and blue lights closing in on you. I remember my first speeding ticket when I was 16. I was driving home with my buddy David from a Detroit Red Wings game. It was a school night so I was trying to get home ASAP. I was going 95 in a 70 mph zone on I-96 West when in my rearview mirror I saw a Michigan State Police trooper speeding up right behind me with that giant red light spinning. I was a brand new driver and had nothing on my record. The MSP trooper gave me a ticket for 25 over but thankfully didn't write me up for reckless driving.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WLNS

Deputies looking for missing boy, 1, in Byron Twp.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to help find a 1-year-old who is missing from Byron Township. (May 1, 2022) Deputies looking for missing boy, 1, in Byron Twp. Play of the Week: Peter Ahn’s diving catch. ELECTION DAY: Things to know at the polls. WHAT...
KENT COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Police say man swallowed “voluminous” amount of drugs

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)- A man is in police custody at Sparrow Hospital after Lansing Police officers say they saw him swallowing what appeared to be a “voluminous and life-threatening” amount of narcotics in his car around 2 A.M. Friday. After his arrest, he was taken to Sparrow Hospital for treatment and was later cleared to […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Police, families remember the state’s fallen officers

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Police agencies from around the state paused at the Michigan capitol to honor 15 fallen officers and the sacrifice they made. Monday night’s gathering was part of a candlelit memorial service that allowed families and friends to remember and grieve together. One officer who was injured a few years ago said […]
LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy