Baton Rouge, LA

Two killed, third injured in Friday night shooting in Baton Rouge

By John Walton
brproud.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two men were killed and a third critically injured in a shooting Friday night in Baton...

www.brproud.com

Comments / 3

FactsNotOpinions
3d ago

Another mother's child! 2 stories already this morning 22 year old driving too fast and killed. Now this story. 23 year old at the hands of another. Life expectancy of males 15-35 is decreasing due to violence or self-inflicted of some kind.

Reply
4
