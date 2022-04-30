High-dollar Salem mayoral race pits councilor against rotary president

For the first time since 2017, Salem will be getting a new mayor.

After six years as Salem's mayor and nine on the council, Mayor Chuck Bennett told the Statesman Journal in November he was not seeking a fourth term.

City councilor Chris Hoy and Salem Rotary Club president and retired Oregon Department of Corrections assistant director Chane Griggs are vying for the mayoral office.

Three people were initially running in the May election. In recent years, council races and mayor elections have been two-person races with the winner decided in the May election. This year's three-person field would have meant the victor was selected in a run-off during the November election.

But after candidate Hollie Oakes-Miller suspended her campaign March 12, it became a two-person race.

Due to high-dollar campaign contributions, the race has become one of the most expensive in recent history. The mayor is an unpaid, volunteer position and has a two-year term.

Meet Chane Griggs

The mayoral race will be Griggs's first time seeking elected office — but not her first time getting involved in the community.

The South Salem resident moved to the city in 1977 and has lived here ever since.

She worked as the assistant director for the Oregon Department of Corrections before retiring. Her retirement only lasted a month. She was recruited by her former boss to work as the regional director for the Oregon Community Foundation. Her second retirement five years ago stuck.

Griggs served on the Salem Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, the Historic Landmarks Commission, the Budget Committee, the Salem Public Arts Committee, the Capitol Planning Commission and, for the past five years, has served as the president of the Salem Planning Commission. She is the current president of the Salem Rotary Club, which administers grants and led the effort to construct the Gerry Frank Saken Rotary Amphitheater at Riverfront Park.

Griggs said she has long-enjoyed serving on civic committees but never aimed to run for mayor. That changed last year.

"Over the course of about six months, people kept coming to me from both sides of the aisle saying, 'Chane, we really need you to run. You should run,'" she said. "I think some people see me as wanting to be that middle-of-the-road voice bringing the sides, the extremes, together to find sustainable solutions."

She spoke to the Statesman Journal from Bush's Pasture Park, where she once took her children and now takes her grandchildren to play.

"There are these gems that we need to protect, and we need to find more of them in our community," Griggs said.

She said in the years she's been in the city, she's gone from letting her middle-schoolers take the bus downtown to go shopping to her grandchildren not even feeling comfortable walking in downtown.

"I love our community and want to see it improve," she said.

Griggs touted homelessness, affordable housing and public safety as top issues facing the city.

She said the city is currently undertaking some laudable actions, like micro-shelter villages and the upcoming navigation center , to address the unsheltered crisis in the region.

"I love the idea of the micro-shelters, but the fact is, we're not going to be able to build our way out of the homeless issue," Griggs said. "We're never going to be able to build enough micro-shelter units to accommodate all the homeless."

She said she'd like to see more evidence-based practices and include programs to transition people from low-barrier shelters into places like the Union Gospel Mission or permanent housing.

Griggs said Salem Police Chief Trevor Womack is doing a wonderful job but the city needs more of a police presence and more public safety resources. She also underscored the need for fire stations, equipment and staff to improve response times.

She said affordable housing is a big concern in the community, and the need will only continue to grow as the city's population increases and developers run out of buildable land.

She said zoning changes that allow for urban revitalization and more dense, mixed-use developments can help address the full spectrum of housing.

Griggs said she believes her depth and breadth of experience sets her apart from her opponent.

"It's just more years — a better pulse on the community," she said.

Meet Chris Hoy

A lot has changed since Hoy was first elected to the council in 2017.

The pandemic and protests shook the city. The homelessness crisis continued in the region.

When he started, the city wasn't spending a dime on homelessness, Hoy said. Trying to address the dire needs in the community was a "hard-fought battle."

Now, the city is making unprecedented investments in combating homelessness — micro-shelter villages, supportive, affordable housing and a navigation center are underway.

"I've learned a lot in the last five years," Hoy said. "I feel like we've made a lot of really good progress. And I don't want to see that progress slow down, and I certainly don't want to see it turn around."

Hoy, who currently serves as both a city councilor and state representative , filed in December to run for mayor. A retired undersheriff with the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office, Hoy was appointed to serve as a state representative until the end of 2022. When appointed, Hoy said he had no plans to run for the Legislature.

His predecessor, former councilor Daniel Benjamin, resigned in 2016 following a controversy over a racist video depicting Black Lives Matter protesters being hit by a vehicle that he shared on Facebook.

Chris Hoy won a special election to replace Benjamin, garnering more votes than the three other candidates combined. He won re-election in 2018 in an uncontested race.

While on the council, Hoy has served as chair of the Salem Housing Authority Board of Directors and serves as vice-chair of the Mid-Willamette Homeless Alliance Board of Directors. While on the council, the northeast Salem resident said, he has focused on housing and homelessness, public works and legislative issues.

A fourth-generation Oregonian, Hoy grew up on the Oregon Coast working on the docks and boats in his family's fishing operation. He moved to Salem as a teen to attend Willamette University. At the same time, his mother was hospitalized at the Oregon State Hospital.

At the time, the stigma around mental health was immense, Hoy said. He remembered sneaking out between classes to visit her until her death. The experience left a lasting impression.

After graduating college, he worked his way through law enforcement, joining the Lincoln, Marion and Clackamas county sheriff's offices, eventually becoming Clackamas County's undersheriff. Hoy retired in 2019.

He's lived in the same house in Salem since 2004 and has two rescue dogs.

Upon hearing of Bennett's decision to not seek re-election, Hoy said he felt ready to lead thanks to his experience.

"I love this city," he said. "It's a great place to live. I can keep moving forward with the great things we have because it's taken us a long time to get here."

He said during his time on council, he's made "housing first" a priority by establishing shelters and transitional housing instead of tents and parks. He advocated for the much-anticipated navigation center and sponsored legislation to allow the use of state land for micro-shelter villages.

Hoy said he wants to continue this work to end homelessness — which continues to be the top issue facing the city.

He highlighted his work to improve Salem's water treatment system and address the affordable housing shortage by removing barriers to multi-family housing.

Hoy said his experience and work in the community set him apart from his opponent.

He said he's spent years attending neighborhood association meetings, serving as council president, advocating for legislation and doing community projects like picking up trash alongside Hawthorne Road.

With so many new councilors coming in, he said, he's ready to hit the ground running.

"Being council president, I have actual experience, and it's different than learning about the job," Hoy said. "Being the mayor is no place to be doing that."

Record-breaking campaign contributions

The campaigns for Salem's next mayor have reported a record-breaking amount of contributions.

As of April 27, Griggs's campaign committee reported $113,472 in contributions, according to the Oregon Secretary of State's Office. Her campaign's biggest contributions were $10,000 from Mountain West Corporation Inc., $7,500 from Salem Fire PAC and $5,000 from Commerical Property Resources, Inc.

Hoy's campaign reported $33,834 in contributions. His campaign's biggest contributions were $3,000 from Citizen Action for Political Education, $2,000 from the Elect Virginia Stapleton campaign and individual donations from various community members.

Bennett's previous contested races reported amounts ranging from $27,000 to $38,000. More competitive races from 2010 and 2002 saw mayoral candidates raising between $63,000 and $79,000.

Hoy said the difference in campaign contributions highlights the different types of candidates he and Griggs are.

"If you look at Orestar (a campaign finance database) and the supporters ... you see that I just have small-dollar donors that are residents and Salem people who want to help me — they've either worked with me in the past or they know me," Hoy said. "Hers are all developers and real estate agents and very wealthy people."

Griggs said more than 60% of her contributions have come from individuals on both ends of the political spectrum and defended those bigger donations, saying developers and business owners are big contributors to the local economy and community.

"On the one hand, you can't slam business development and then accept all the great work that they're doing on the other hand," she said. "They're a critical part of the fabric of our economy. They are what helps make our community better."

