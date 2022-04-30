ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, GA

Decatur police asking for help finding East Point man suspected in shootout

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 3 days ago
Suspect in Decatur shootout (City of Decatur Police)

DECATUR, Ga. — The City of Decatur Police Department is asking the public for help in trying to find a man they said was involved in a March shootout that sent people at a nearby Lacrosse game scrambling for cover.

Investigators said that they believe 31-year-old Herbert Petty Jr. of East Point was involved in the shootout that happened near Electric Avenue and Robin Street on Sunday, March 30, around 2:25 p.m.

They recently got warrants for Petty’s arrest. He’s facing potential charges of aggravated assault and criminal damage to property.

Police said that during the shootout in March, they were able to identify a black Chevrolet Impala with damage to the front fender. They believe two people jumped out of the car and started shooting at a group of people standing outside some nearby apartments.

While they were shooting, police said parents, coaches, athletes and spectators at a lacrosse game down the street at Ebster Field heard the commotion and scurried for cover.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on Petty’s location to contact them at 678-553-6664 or Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-Tips (8477). Crime Stoppers tips can remain anonymous and tips leading to an arrest could be eligible for a reward.

'I don't have my son': father says he doesn't believe son had gun when police shot, killed him Investigators say Chase McDermott was a gang member and had a gun on him when they went serve a warrant for murder Friday.

Atlanta, GA
