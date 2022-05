Santana spent the first seven years of his MLB career with Cleveland, signed with the Philadelphia Phillies for the 2018 season and then was traded back to his original team in December of that year. The switch-hitter made his first and only All-Star team in 2019 with Cleveland, as he wrapped up that campaign with career highs in home runs (34), RBIs (93), runs scored (110) and hits (161), while registering a career-best .281/.397/.515 slash line as well.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 15 MINUTES AGO