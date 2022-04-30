ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

Crash involving FedEx truck kills driver and dog, shuts down lanes on I-285 for hours

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 3 days ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Lanes on I-285 NB in DeKalb County shut down for hours Saturday after a deadly crash.

The DeKalb County Fire Department says the truck went off the road and hit a tree near 1:00 a.m. near the I-285 ramp to Hwy. 78.

The truck burst into flames.

Investigators say the truck driver and his dog died.

Lanes began to reopen shortly before 9:00 a.m.

Triple Team Traffic says you can use I-75/I-85 to avoid the remaining backups.

Investigators have not identified the driver.

