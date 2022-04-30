ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best of Wellness: 13 Products That Helped Us Get By in April

By Manee Magee
 3 days ago
Here at SELF, we’re big believers in the power of wellness products to help us feel a little better—whether it’s skin care to add to our self-care...

Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
SELF

What Causes Type 2 Diabetes?

Type 2 diabetes is one of the most common chronic health conditions in the U.S. (a whopping 10.5% of the population has it)1—yet it is woefully misunderstood by most people. There are all kinds of misconceptions about what causes type 2 diabetes. Because of this, you might think you did something wrong if you get a type 2 diabetes diagnosis. But the truth is, the condition is the result of a combination of factors, some of which can be outside of your control. Ultimately, type 2 diabetes occurs when your body doesn’t use insulin properly. The good news is that there are lots of ways to change that. Keep reading to learn what really causes type 2 diabetes—and what you can do to prevent it.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
In Style

I'm a Beauty Editor Who Tests Dozens of Products a Month — Here Are 8 I Currently Can't Live Without

Whether or not you work in the beauty industry, it's pretty obvious that the market is oversaturated at the moment. From haircare to skincare, makeup, and everything else in-between, having a variety of products to choose from is an understatement — it goes without saying that it can be difficult to narrow down the best of the best across categories. But that's where beauty editors come in.
HAIR CARE
SELF

25 Strawberry Desserts to Help You Ring in Spring

Much like spring, strawberry season is short and sweet. From the first warm day on, you have a limited amount of time to make as many strawberry desserts as possible while the fruit is at its flavor peak—which is during June in most of North America, according to Epicurious. Though it can be hard to resist the urge to devour an entire carton on your way home from the farmers market, so much potential lies ahead if you're willing to wait (or splurge for two cartons—one for now, one for later).
FOOD & DRINKS
SELF

The 14 Best Treadmill Deals to Shop Right Now

All products featured on SELF are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Spring is the perfect time for establishing a new cardio routine. The best deals on treadmills mean you can enjoy varied workouts at home no matter the weather. They're a solid, consistent way to sweat it out daily, even if you don't feel like leaving your home. If you're in the market for one, picks from big-name brands like NordicTrack, ProForm, BowFlex, and Sole are on sale not at retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and more.
LIFESTYLE
SELF

COVID-Related Loss of Smell: Could This Injection Be a Cure?

While COVID-19 cases have decreased in recent months, there are still potentially millions of people suffering from long COVID—the prolonged symptoms which can persist for months or even years after a COVID-19 infection. These symptoms can include fatigue, shortness of breath, sleep disorders, fever, gastrointestinal issues, anxiety, depression, and “brain fog”, as per the National Institutes of Health. Another common symptom is COVID smell loss. Fortunately, recent research and clinical practices in the U.S. have identified a potential solution to this debilitating condition.
PUBLIC HEALTH
SELF

15 Quad Exercises That Will Seriously Work the Top of Your Legs

From running to jumping to squatting, there are tons of movements where strong quads come in handy. So taking the time to target this muscle group through quad exercises is always a good idea. First though, let’s get clear on what, exactly, your quads actually are. Your quads (technically known...
WORKOUTS
SELF

Lululemon ‘Like New’ Program Lets You Buy Cheaper Leggings and Help the Environment

Soon you will be able to help the environment and save some money on gently worn activewear from Lululemon. The Lululemon Like New trade-in and resale program will allow consumers to both purchase gently used gear at a significant discount and sell back their previously worn products for store credit, the brand announced today. The athletic wear giant is launching its new sustainability initiative across U.S. stores in honor of Earth Day 2022.
APPAREL
SELF

Therabody Just Introduced the TheraFace Pro—The Theragun for Your Face

All products featured on SELF are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Therabody, the brand behind the Theragun massage guns, is now looking to tackle the tension above your shoulders. The Therabody TheraFace Pro is a new facial health device that proves skin-focused beauty isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. The wellness brand is a frontrunner when it comes to self-massages that “hurts so good,” with its beloved at-home massage tools; now it’s taking on beauty with skin care as a natural adjacent category.
ELECTRONICS
SELF

The 11 Best Trail Running Shoes for Women, According to Trail Runners

Trail running combines the best parts of road running and hiking into one exhilarating sport, but the combination poses a challenge for footwear. The best trail running shoes should provide the springy cushion and minimal weight of a running shoe, but with the traction and stability of a hiking boot. And while trail running shoes come in many different styles with a variety of features, they’re all meant for going fast on trails. While what that looks like exactly can differ, they'll all have deeper lugs (the bit on the bottom of the shoe like a tire) on the outsole to grip different types of terrain. To help navigate this new realm of trail running, we talked to different trail runners with hundreds of miles under their belts. We got their top tips for what to look for and recommendations for their favorite shoes.
LIFESTYLE
SELF

Jennifer Aniston on Her ‘Very Personal’ Meditation Practice

Though Jennifer Aniston is an entertainment industry veteran, she’s only recently begun to feel like she’s paying enough attention to how her frenetic work schedule affects her sleep—and how her sleep affects, well, everything else in her life, too. After dealing with sluggishness and feeling off-kilter in...
CELEBRITIES
SELF

This Breath Test Can Detect Whether You Have COVID-19 in Just 3 Minutes

Rapid testing for COVID-19 has become part of many Americans’ lives since late 2021, but now, a new COVID-19 breath test might make it even more convenient to get tested. On Thursday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued an emergency use authorization for the first COVID-19 breath test that can detect chemical compounds associated with SARS-CoV-2 in just three minutes. According to the FDA, the InspectIR COVID-19 Breathalyzer is around the size of a “piece of carry-on luggage,” and can be used in locations where the patient’s sample is collected and analyzed by a qualified health care provider authorized to prescribe tests, like hospitals, mobile testing sites, and doctor’s offices.
PUBLIC HEALTH
SELF

