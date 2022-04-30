ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Call to make watching porn in public place a criminal offence, after MP shamed for adult material in Commons

By Andrew Woodcock
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21Hmg5_0fP5hB9J00

Watching pornography in a public place should be made a criminal offence in the UK, the author of a keystone new report on misogyny has told The Independent in the wake of Tory MP Neil Parish’s suspension for viewing adult material in the Commons .

Eminent barrister and peer Helena Kennedy said that had been a dramatic and alarming increase in recent years in men viewing hardcore porn on trains or buses when seated next to women they do not know or showing women graphic pictures in workplaces, pubs and clubs, apparently getting a thrill from the discomfort and distress they cause.

She said her year-long inquiry for the Scottish government,published last month, found that social media and easy access to porn on phones has created an “incredible disinhibiting effect” which has transformed the kind of abuse women face in public places.

Like other forms of misogyny, the act of making women look at pornographic images against their will is often undertaken as a demonstration of power, with men using it to “put women in their place”, she said.

And for some men in positions of authority, like MPs, may be even more prone to this kind of action because of the risk-taking and domineering personalities which drive their careers.

“Something has happened in recent times,” said Baroness Kennedy. “It’s not new for women to be sexually harassed and have people being predatory and behaving in an inappropriate sexual way - rubbing themselves up against you, touching you and commenting on you inappropriately, all that stuff.

“What became very clear to me when taking evidence for my inquiry was that social media has had an incredible disinhibiting effect on people.

“We know that people feel disinhibited about what they can say online, but it’s now shifted and it people are now disinhibited in in the public square and in the workplace - they do things and say things now that would never be said five or 10 years ago.

“Something has just multiplied and magnified all of this and I believe that social media has a lot to answer for.”

Evidence was given to Lady Kennedy’s inquiry of men viewing hardcore porn – including videos of sex with animals – on buses in such a way as to ensure women sitting beside them could see it.

“There’s some sort of titillation they get from discomforting a woman with this stuff,” she told The Independent.

“You would have expected that Westminster would have been above the fray all of this. You expect better conduct from mature people who have responsibilities and must consciously be mindful of the ways in which this could have consequences.

“But often people who are in positions of authority and power, do these things even more outrageously than other people because they somehow imagine they have impunity.”

Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon last month welcomed the Kennedy report’s recommendation for the creation of a law making misogyny an aggravating factor in offences against women, which is currently under consideration by the Scottish government.

Lady Kennedy said she would like to see the inquiry’s recommnedations taken up in Westminster too, including a new offence of public misogynistic harassment which would cover forcing a woman to view porn against her will.

“It has to be made clear to the men doing these things that there are consequences,” she said.

“It’s about sexual harassment in a public place. My strong view that there has to be a public misogynistic harassment offense.

“We need we need it to be criminalised. Scotland’s ahead of the game because they’re in favour of doing it and it should be done in Westminster too.”

Lady Kennedy said that the complaints and grievance systems set up in the wake of the Pestminster scandals of 2017 must be reviewed and strengthened to take account of the rapid development of the problem over the last few years.

“One of the problems in all of this is that women who complain very often suffer the consequences,” she said. “Their own political party or their employer is angry with them for bringing the spotlight down on them in a negative way. They get the anger of other male members of parliament or other people in their workplace who see them a troublemaker.”

Comments / 0

Related
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicola Sturgeon
Person
Neil Parish
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
Waterloo Journal

Parents say their young son took his own life after he was bullied by schoolmates who were spreading rumors that he was unvaccinated and his parents were “anti-vaxxers”, lawsuit

Parents claim in lawsuit that their 15-year-old son took his own life after he was bullied by his schoolmates. They say the high school student was bullied by other students to the point that he didn’t want to live to see his future. According to the lawsuit, the boy reportedly asked for a meeting with the dean after his classmates were bullying him via text messages and on social media. His classmates were reportedly spreading rumors around the school that he was unvaccinated. Unfortunately, the dean took no disciplinary action against any student and the boy’s report was also kept from his parents, the suit claims.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Offences#Scottish
rolling out

Black autistic teen and sister attacked by police (video)

A 14-year-old Black teen with autism was attacked by New York police officers while he was waiting for his siblings to finish checking out at a Target store on April 18. Video shows the Black teenage boy being tackled to the ground by deputies. His sister can be heard in the background yelling “Get off of my brother! What are you doing?”
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Benzinga

Unconfirmed Reports Claim Putin To Undergo Cancer Surgery, Temporarily Transfer Power To Ex-KGB Chief

There has been no independent confirmation of the story. Putin confidant Nikolai Patrushev alleged to temporarily run the country. Unconfirmed reports are surfacing that Russian President Vladimir Putin is preparing to undergo cancer surgery and will temporarily transfer his authority to Nikolai Patrushev, head of the Russian federal police’s Security Council, while he is undergoing the medical procedure.
HEALTH
The Independent

Government losing battle against crime gangs behind fly tipping – report

The Government is fighting a losing battle against the crime gangs behind fly tipping, a new report suggests.There has been a steady rise in organised, large-scale waste crime in England in recent years as incentives for criminals have increased, the National Audit Office (NAO) said after an investigation.A hike in landfill tax has seen a huge fall in waste sent to landfill but has also boosted the money criminals can make from illegal actions that evade the tax, such as fly tipping, the misdescription of waste, and illegal waste sites.This is a damning indictment of the Government’s negligence in tackling...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Amber Heard reacts as psychologist who reviewed relationship with Johnny Depp tells of personality disorders

Amber Heard appeared to physically react as the psychologist hired by Johnny Depp’s legal team to evaluate her testified that she has two personality disorders. The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”.Johnny Depp trial – latest updatesPsychologist Dr Shannon Curry took the stand on Tuesday...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Scotland
The Independent

Brian Laundrie’s parents took him on trip knowing he had murdered Gabby Petito, updated lawsuit claims

Brian Laundrie’s parents took him on a camping trip knowing he had killed his girlfriend Gabby Petito and where he had left her body, according to an updated lawsuit brought by the murdered vlogger’s family.Petito’s parents Joe Petito and Nichole Schmidt filed an amended complaint against Chris and Roberta Laundrie this week, alleging that the family went on vacation to Fort De Soto Park in Florida at a time when they knew Petito’s family was trying to find the 22-year-old.In the suit, according to NBC News, they allege that not only did the Laundries know that their 23-year-old son...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Alabama authorities issue arrest warrant for correctional officer who disappeared with murder suspect

Authorities in Alabama issued an arrest warrant on Monday for a correctional officer who disappeared with a capitol murder suspect.Vicki White, 56, an assistant director of corrections for the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, vanished with inmate Casey Cole White, 38, on their way to a non-existent court appearance last Friday.Sheriff Rick Singleton told a news conference on Monday that officials had obtained a video showing the pair leaving the jail in a patrol car on Friday morning.Mr Singleton said the inmate was handcuffed and shackled at the time. He said it was unclear if Ms White had been coerced or planned the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Johnny Depp lost $40m after publication of Amber Heard op-ed, forensic accountant says as actor rests case

Johnny Depp lost $40m after the publication of Amber Heard’s op-ed, a forensic accountant testified shortly before Mr Depp’s legal team rested their case. The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”.Forensic accountant Michael Spindler told the court on Tuesday that he was tasked for...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Mother detained under mental health act after drowning two-year-old son in bath

A woman who drowned her two-year-old son in the bath while suffering from paranoid delusions that her family were possessed by demons has been detained under the Mental Health Act.Natalie Steele, whose family described her as a “devoted” mother, was arrested after her son Reid was found unresponsive at their home in Parkwood Heights in Bridgend on 11 August last year. He was pronounced dead in hospital the next day.The 32-year-old had been suffering from “unrecognised, undiagnosed and untreated mental illness”, and had been “so deluded that she drowned her son to protect him from demons and send him to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘Lack of communication’ affected teenager’s NHS care, inquest hears

There needs to be better communications within the NHS to prevent people dying, a leading neurologist has told the inquest into the death of teenager Gaia Pope-Sutherland.The 19-year-old was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017 and her naked body was found 11 days later on cliff tops in undergrowth. She had died from hypothermia.Dorset Coroner’s Court has heard Miss Pope-Sutherland, who suffered from severe epilepsy and post-traumatic stress disorder, had from October 22 been experiencing “ongoing manic episodes”.She was also worried about the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Socialite James Stunt accused of being part of £266m money-laundering operation

The socialite and former husband of heiress Petra Ecclestone, James Stunt, has gone on trial accused of being part of a £266 million money-laundering operation.Stunt is one of eight defendants charged with money laundering involving depositing cash in the account of Bradford gold dealer Fowler Oldfield.Prosecutors say the cash was brought into business addresses owned or managed by the defendants between January 2014 and September 2016.Opening the case to jurors at Leeds Cloth Hall Court on Tuesday, prosecutor Nicholas Clarke QC said it was “blindingly obvious this was criminal cash”.The court heard the money was carried in sports bags, carrier...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Pizzeria owner husband guilty of murdering wife he dumped in woodland grave

A pizza shop owner has been convicted of murdering his wife and leaving her in a woodland grave which went undiscovered by police for more than six months, despite extensive searches.Nezam Salangy, 44, was found guilty at Worcester Crown Court on Tuesday of killing his spouse of eight years Zobaidah Salangy on March 28 2020 and then burying her in woodland near Bromsgrove, Worcestershire, under cover of darkness.Salangy’s younger brothers, Mohammed Yasin, 34, and 31-year-old Mohammed Ramin Salangy, who worked in another pizza shop, were also convicted alongside their older brother of assisting an offender, helping him to cover up...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

632K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy