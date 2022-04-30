The six differences between American and British parents

Divided by a common language, Brits and Yanks also have their own separate approaches to parenting.

This isn't even going to touch on whether or not it is acceptable for British children to use the pronunciation 'Mom'.

Here are the key differences in life as a parent.

1. Child Birth is free in the UK

As you might be aware, thanks to the NHS there are no hidden charges for having a baby in the UK apart from the thousands you'll have to fork out for them to be clothed, washed, fed and educated in the future. However, if you were to have a baby in the United States of America that money starts coming out of your pocket immediately. Research from 2018 shows that having a baby under US health care system can cost as much as $30,000.

2. Halloween is cute, not scary

As the child of one Great Briton and one Amurrican , this writer knows from first-hand experience that in the US, Halloween is about dressing up as anything you like, not just monsters.

In the UK, when aged 5 you dress up as Thomas the Tank Engine in a badass costume made for you by your badass Mom, the other kids don't get it.

In the UK, these monsters are let loose:

3. Free condoms in schools

In the UK, the C-Card program allows teenagers to get condoms at libraries, health centres, schools, and pharmacies , for free.

Anyone from the age of 13 up can apply for the 'credit card', but it has an upper limit on the number that can be accessed, and it requires children have a conversation with their parents beforehand.

In the US, access to free condoms for teenagers varies from state to state. In 2016 Philadelphia's health department announced it would begin distributing free condoms in public schools, but many states continue to bar free contraceptives in the name of abstinence.

It puts parents American parents in the position of either being their kid's supplier for condoms or letting the schools preach abstinence.

4. Borrowing money

In the US, the bank of Ma and Pa has standards.

In the UK, it's like hitting up a loan shark.

5. Religious parents

In the US, you can hide your nerdy fandom behind Jesus.

In the UK, your parents mistake fandom for Jesus.

6. In the US they call them 'strollers'

In parts of the UK, it's pronounced 'shopping trolley'.

