ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Khadija Shaw bags four as Manchester City Women hammer Brighton

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g3QHj_0fP5gPnW00

Khadija Shaw struck four goals as Manchester City thrashed Brighton 7-2 in the Women’s Super League.

Jamaica striker Shaw bagged a hat-trick in 58 minutes, though City only led 3-2 at half-time.

Caroline Weir, Alex Greenwood and Lauren Hemp all found the net too, as City leapfrogged Manchester United into third place in the table.

Inessa Kaagman converted a penalty, before Julia Zigiotti Olme struck just ahead of half-time to hand Brighton a lifeline.

But City netted four times after the break to subdue the visitors.

Demi Stokes cut infield and beat several defenders before feeding Shaw to fire the opener, just three minutes into the clash.

Hemp blasted wide of the post after good work from Shaw as City pressed immediately again.

But the hosts hardly had to wait for their second, with Lucy Bronze taking charge of a goalmouth scramble to tee up Shaw to double City’s lead.

Hemp’s fine cross so nearly saw Shaw complete her hat-trick just 16 minutes in, but a good save saw Weir sweep home the rebound instead.

City were still 3-0 to the good just past the quarter-hour, however, leaving Brighton staring down the barrel right from the off.

Kaagman’s penalty seized the chance of a reprieve for the visitors, though, and when Zigiotti Olme hit the net Brighton turned around with a surprise route back into the contest.

City put paid to any ideas of a full comeback after the break though, as Keira Walsh’s smart ball set Shaw en route to that hat-trick.

Hemp then laid on Shaw’s next goal, with the Jamaica star rifling in her fourth strike of a profitable day.

Greenwood headed home from a corner for City’s sixth, before Hemp notched her 18th goal of the season at the death.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Khadija Shaw
Person
Demi Stokes
Person
Lauren Hemp
Person
Keira Walsh
Person
Caroline Weir
Person
Alex Greenwood
Person
Lucy Bronze
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester City#Manchester United#Brighton#Jamaica#The Women S Super League
newschain

Which weapons are the UK and other countries sending to Ukraine?

Since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine in February, the UK and Western allies have been providing military aid to help Ukrainian forces resist Moscow’s advances. After starting cautiously with helmets and flak jackets and then limiting supplies to defensive weapons, Western countries have massively stepped up their response.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Super League
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Keir Starmer accuses Tories of ‘mud-slinging’ over beer photo

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said he will co-operate with Durham Police if they get back in contact with him after he was photographed drinking a beer. International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan is the latest Cabinet minister to back a further police investigation into allegations of an event in Durham involving Sir Keir when coronavirus regulations were in place.
POLITICS
newschain

Charlton announce the departure of manager Johnnie Jackson

Charlton have announced the departure of manager Johnnie Jackson after seven months in charge. Jackson took over as caretaker manager in October 2021 following the sacking of Nigel Adkins, with the side sat in the League One relegation zone with two wins from 13 games. The former Addicks midfielder was...
SOCCER
newschain

Norwich relegated as Liverpool keep up title challenge

Norwich’s relegation from the Premier League was confirmed following defeat at Aston Villa after Burnley came from behind to beat strugglers Watford, while Liverpool kept up the pace at the top with a 1-0 win at Newcastle. The Canaries needed to pick up at least a point to cling...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
132K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy