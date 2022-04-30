ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Doncaster’s relegation confirmed as they draw at Oxford

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D7Iwp_0fP5gBga00

Doncaster’s relegation to Sky Bet League Two was confirmed following a 1-1 draw with Oxford at the Kassam Stadium.

Rovers went into the game needing victory, a 29-goal swing and other results to go their way.

Billy Bodin opened the scoring for Oxford in the 23rd minute, chesting the ball over the line from a yard out after goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell could only parry Matt Taylor’s angled drive high into the air.

Josh Martin equalised for Doncaster after 67 minutes with a shot from outside the box that appeared to take a deflection.

U’s goalkeeper Jack Stevens produced a brilliant save to prevent debutant James Golding from scoring an own goal.

Ryan Williams fired against the inside of the far post for Oxford, who had just missed out on the play-offs, and late on Golding saw a volleyed attempt blocked on the line.

Rovers might have scored before Martin’s leveller as Stevens dived to turn aside substitute Mipo Odubeko’s header.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Chris Wilder: Middlesbrough in decent nick going into final game

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder believes his side’s 3-1 win against Stoke puts them in “decent nick” going into their final game. Lewis Baker scored a first-half own goal and Crooks struck in each half before Nick Powell scored a stoppage-time consolation for the Potters. The result keeps...
SOCCER
newschain

Channel crossings to the UK hit 7,000 for the year so far

More than 7,000 migrants have arrived in the UK after crossing the English Channel this year so far, figures show. Since the start of 2022, 7,240 people have reached the UK after navigating busy shipping lanes from France in small boats, according to analysis of government data by the PA news agency.
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Martin
Person
Billy Bodin
Person
James Golding
newschain

Keir Starmer accuses Tories of ‘mud-slinging’ over beer photo

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said he will co-operate with Durham Police if they get back in contact with him after he was photographed drinking a beer. International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan is the latest Cabinet minister to back a further police investigation into allegations of an event in Durham involving Sir Keir when coronavirus regulations were in place.
POLITICS
newschain

Stephen Crainey unsure of Fleetwood future despite keeping club up

Stephen Crainey succeeded in retaining Fleetwood’s Sky Bet League One status but does not know if he will be at the club next season. Despite a 4-2 defeat at Bolton – with strikers Dion Charles and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson scoring late goals for the Trotters – Town remained above the relegation zone on goal difference.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doncaster#Relegation#Oxford#Sky Bet League Two#U
newschain

School Covid restrictions in Wales to be lifted next week

Covid measures for schools in Wales will be brought into line with guidance for businesses and other organisations, it was announced on Tuesday. Education and Welsh Language minister Jeremy Miles said the changes “reflect the move from pandemic to endemic”. The Welsh Government wrote to schools on Tuesday...
EDUCATION
newschain

Charlton announce the departure of manager Johnnie Jackson

Charlton have announced the departure of manager Johnnie Jackson after seven months in charge. Jackson took over as caretaker manager in October 2021 following the sacking of Nigel Adkins, with the side sat in the League One relegation zone with two wins from 13 games. The former Addicks midfielder was...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Johnson insists he is an honest politician and is ‘getting on with the job’

Boris Johnson has insisted he is an “honest” politician as he admitted to being “inadvertently” wrong in his comments to Parliament about the partygate row. Speaking to ITV’s Good Morning Britain on Tuesday, the Prime Minister said that he should not resign over the partygate scandal because he is “getting on with the job that I was elected to do”.
POLITICS
newschain

Concern mounting over fall in measles vaccine uptake

There is an “epidemic” of measles, global health leaders have warned, as cases of the potentially deadly disease appear to be on the rise. The World Health Organisation (WHO) urged parents to get their children vaccinated against the highly infectious disease. It raised concerns that a dip in...
HEALTH
newschain

5 of the best parasols for your garden

Here comes the sun! Spending time eating al fresco, reading and relaxing, or simply watching the world go by, is one life’s little pleasures. But sometimes a sunhat and pair of shades aren’t always the best protection, especially when those rays get a little more fierce – and yet you still want to sit outside.
GARDENING
newschain

Boss John McGlynn leaves Raith amid Falkirk speculation

John McGlynn has left his post as Raith Rovers manager amid speculation he is set to take over at Falkirk. The cinch Championship club released a statement on Tuesday afternoon confirming that the 60-year-old will not be renewing his contract at Stark’s Park. McGlynn, who had a six-year spell...
SPORTS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
132K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy