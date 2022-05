ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 18-year-old Teryonna Sockwell was arrested Tuesday after she was reportedly armed in the 3400 block of Guilford Road. Rockford Police were called to the residence around 1:05 a.m. When they arrived, they saw a vehicle leave and were able to pull it over in the 1400 block of Winthrop Lane. Police […]

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 12 DAYS AGO