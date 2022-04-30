Wigan and Rotherham promoted to Championship, Plymouth miss playoffs

Wigan celebrate after winning League One.

Will Keane’s double sealed Wigan Athletic’s League One title as they recorded a 3-0 win at Shrewsbury.

Striker Keane ended the campaign as the division’s top goalscorer, taking his tally to 26, to beat Sunderland’s Ross Stewart who finished with 24. The Latics cruised to the title, completing their promotion to the Championship, with Shrewsbury’s Josh Vela scoring an own goal to set the visitors on their way.

Keane’s double ensured Wigan took the points and the title, with Rotherham finishing second despite winning 2-0 at Gillingham – who, as a result, were relegated – thanks to goals from Rarmani Edmonds-Green and Georgie Kelly.

Rotherham fans on the pitch at Priestfield after promotion was secured. Photograph: Ian Tuttle/Rex/Shutterstock

Scott Twine struck four goals as MK Dons finished third with by thumping 10-man Plymouth 5-0 at Home Park. Jordan Houghton was sent off just before half-time for Plymouth, with Harry Darling also on target for the rampant Dons.

Sheffield Wednesday dispatched Portsmouth 4-1 to hold on to fourth, with Lee Gregory, Saido Berahino and Jordan Storey all delivering before half-time. George Hirst had opened the scoring for the visitors, but Wednesday were not to be denied, with George Byers adding to the score at the death.

Nathan Broadhead’s early goal proved enough for Sunderland to defeat

1-0 on the road and secure fifth place – and a mouthwatering playoff against Wednesday.

Nathan Broadhead celebrates scoring. Photograph: Paul Greenwood/Rex/Shutterstock

Wycombe leapfrogged into a playoff against Milton Keynes thanks to a 2-1 win at Burton, with Sam Vokes putting Wanderers ahead before Gassan Ahadme’s second-half leveller. Jordan Obita netted late on for Wycombe however, to seal their playoff place.

Doncaster’s relegation was confirmed despite a 1-1 draw at Oxford. Josh Martin’s second-half goal scrambled a point after Billy Bodin put Oxford ahead, but Rovers slipped to 22nd.

Wimbledon’s League One tenure also came to an end, with a battling 4-3 home reverse at the hands of Accrington. Jay Rich-Baghuelou, Colby Bishop and Michael Nottingham had Accrington 3-0 up at the break. Ayoub Assal and Jack Rudoni cut Wimbledon’s deficit, only for John O’Sullivan to grab a fourth for Stanley. Rudoni claimed his second to pull Wimbledon within one goal again, but the hosts could do no more.

Dion Charles’s brace set Bolton up for a 4-2 win over Fleetwood, with Declan John and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson also on target. Barry Baggley and Joe Garner replied for Fleetwood, who remain in League One on goal difference.

Wes Burns bagged a brace with Tyreeq Bakinson and James Norwood also finding the net as Ipswich thrashed Charlton 4-0 at Portman Road.

Alfie May’s added-time goal scrambled 10-man Cheltenham a 2-2 draw at Cambridge. Sam Smith thought his brace had won the day for Cambridge, especially when the Robins had William Boyle sent off with eight minutes to play. But May popped up with his second goal of the game to grab a point for the visitors, to take his league season’s tally to a highly-impressive 23.

Hakeeb Adelakun’s last-minute effort sealed a 2-1 win for Lincoln over Crewe. Chris Long’s first-half goal had the Alex leading until the final quarter, when Tom Hopper equalised before Adelakun stole the spoils.

Lincoln later announced the departure of manager Michael Appleton by mutual consent. City chairman Clive Nates said: “Everyone at the club is grateful for Michael’s contribution as manager, none of us will forget last season and the run to the play-off final which so nearly saw us reach the second tier for the first time in 60 years.

“During our conversations over the past few weeks, it became abundantly clear to us both that this summer was a good time for him to look for a challenge elsewhere and for us to find someone to build on his work over the past three years. There was no fallout and no need for either side to make the decision for the other. He leaves with our total respect.”