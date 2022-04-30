Luke Fortner: How Kentucky Replaces the Jacksonville Jaguar

Photo via UK Athletics

Former Kentucky center Luke Fortner was the first pick in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, taken by the Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 65 overall.

The scholarly guard turned center departs Kentucky after starting 55 career games including 36 consecutive. Fortner earned All SEC honors as well as being named as the SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week on two occasions. He was also impactful off the field with his involvement with the UK Children’s Hospital and the Toyota “Lift Them Up!” initiative. Fortner was listed on the SEC Community Service Team and was a Wuerffel Trophy Semifinalist. The Sylvania, Ohio product also starred in the classroom after graduating in December of 2019 with a degree in mechanical engineering. He also completed his master’s degree requirements in aerospace engineering. The center also began working on a second master’s degree in business administration in June of 2021 and is also on track to graduate with a MBA in the spring of 2022.

Kentucky will again move a guard to center when replacing Luke Fortner. Midyear All-American guard Eli Cox will kick further inside to center in order to snap the football to Will Levis. Fortner’s position change proved to be a beneficial transition for himself and the Big Blue Wall. The Cats are hoping for similar results from Cox. Additionally, Cox to center frees up a spot for Auburn transfer Tashawn Manning to join Kenneth Horsey at guard. Jager Burton and John Young will also get reps in a rotational basis which will construct a formidable group of interior offensive linemen.

Eli Cox is a 6-foot-4, 300-pound junior from Nicholasville, Kentucky. He started nine games in 2021 before suffering a season ending injury against Tennessee. Cox earned Midyear All-American honors and was named the SEC’s Co-Offensive Line Player of the Week after helping the Wildcats rush for 330-yards in a win over LSU.

Photo by Dr. Michael Huang | Kentucky Sports Radio

What Does All This Mean?

Replacing a legend is never easy. Longtime starting center Drake Jackson ended his playing career as arguably the top at the position in program history. Luke Fortner stepped in and played his way to become an all-conference performer. It’s not a stretch to think that Eli Cox can enjoy the same level of success as Fortner.

Replacing a pro is never easy. But, in this series we discuss how Mark Stoops replaces NFL Draft selections. I’m most confident at the center position due to the fact that Cox is a proven and accomplished player with game experience. He should enjoy a smooth transition to center.