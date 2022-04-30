ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Luke Fortner: How Kentucky Replaces the Jacksonville Jaguar

On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=409ADi_0fP5eqVR00
Photo via UK Athletics

Former Kentucky center Luke Fortner was the first pick in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, taken by the Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 65 overall.

The scholarly guard turned center departs Kentucky after starting 55 career games including 36 consecutive. Fortner earned All SEC honors as well as being named as the SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week on two occasions. He was also impactful off the field with his involvement with the UK Children’s Hospital and the Toyota “Lift Them Up!” initiative. Fortner was listed on the SEC Community Service Team and was a Wuerffel Trophy Semifinalist. The Sylvania, Ohio product also starred in the classroom after graduating in December of 2019 with a degree in mechanical engineering. He also completed his master’s degree requirements in aerospace engineering. The center also began working on a second master’s degree in business administration in June of 2021 and is also on track to graduate with a MBA in the spring of 2022.

Kentucky will again move a guard to center when replacing Luke Fortner. Midyear All-American guard Eli Cox will kick further inside to center in order to snap the football to Will Levis. Fortner’s position change proved to be a beneficial transition for himself and the Big Blue Wall. The Cats are hoping for similar results from Cox. Additionally, Cox to center frees up a spot for Auburn transfer Tashawn Manning to join Kenneth Horsey at guard. Jager Burton and John Young will also get reps in a rotational basis which will construct a formidable group of interior offensive linemen.

Eli Cox is a 6-foot-4, 300-pound junior from Nicholasville, Kentucky. He started nine games in 2021 before suffering a season ending injury against Tennessee. Cox earned Midyear All-American honors and was named the SEC’s Co-Offensive Line Player of the Week after helping the Wildcats rush for 330-yards in a win over LSU.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nGRNE_0fP5eqVR00
Photo by Dr. Michael Huang | Kentucky Sports Radio

What Does All This Mean?

Replacing a legend is never easy. Longtime starting center Drake Jackson ended his playing career as arguably the top at the position in program history. Luke Fortner stepped in and played his way to become an all-conference performer. It’s not a stretch to think that Eli Cox can enjoy the same level of success as Fortner.

Replacing a pro is never easy. But, in this series we discuss how Mark Stoops replaces NFL Draft selections. I’m most confident at the center position due to the fact that Cox is a proven and accomplished player with game experience. He should enjoy a smooth transition to center.

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Pittsburgh Steelers: Final 2022 NFL Draft grade is in

The Steelers are receiving high marks for their performance in the 2022 NFL Draft. In his final draft for Pittsburgh, general manager Kevin Colbert found the Steelers their quarterback of the future, great value on a talented defensive lineman and bolstered the team’s receiving corps. First, the Steelers chose...
PITTSBURGH, PA
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys: Final 2022 NFL Draft grade is in

With the 2022 NFL Draft officially in the books, teams can now look back on their selections and trades and see how they performed. Focusing on the Dallas Cowboys, America’s Team was able to make nine draft picks – ranging from No. 24 overall to No. 193 – and add some talent in certain areas.
ARLINGTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Sports
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Tennessee State
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
Jacksonville, FL
Football
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys sign undrafted free agent to solid contract

He may not have been selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, but that doesn’t mean Storey Jackson is not going to have a career in the NFL. Despite not being picked up during the draft, which ran from Thursday to Saturday, Jackson – who was a standout linebacker at Liberty – has signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Dallas Cowboys.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Stoops
On3.com

Green Bay Packers: Final 2022 NFL Draft grade is in

The Green Bay Packers made 11 selections in the 2022 NFL Draft, addressing a number of positions of need throughout the weekend. Coming out of the draft, NFL.com’s Chad Reuter is high on the Packers haul from draft weekend, and that is reflected in his final draft grades. Reuter...
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#Nfl Draft#American Football#Sec#Sylvania#All American#The Big Blue Wall
On3.com

Paul Finebaum hammers LSU following NFL Draft results

One of the more impressive stats to come out of the 2022 NFL Draft was Georgia, which set a record with 15 draft picks. It makes sense since the Bulldogs won the national championship last season and had the most dominant defense in the FBS. But an unexpected team had...
HOUSTON, TX
On3.com

Travon Walker addresses Georgia's first-round record from 2022 NFL Draft

History was made on Thursday during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, as the Georgia defense was the star of the show. Beginning with Travon Walker being selected No. 1 overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars, five Bulldogs defenders were taken in the first round — a new record. Florida State and Miami held the previous record with four in 2006 and 2004, respectively.
ATHENS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Toyota
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
On3.com

WATCH: Kaiir Elam impresses Buffalo Bills in NFL Combine interview

It’s been publicized how special Kaiir Elam is on the field. However, the former Florida star showed his off-field prowess throughout the 2022 NFL Draft process. Evidently, it helped Elam rise up draft boards, and become a premium selection last Thursday. The Bills decided they couldn’t wait for Elam...
BUFFALO, NY
On3.com

A.J. Brown details how relationship with Jalen Hurts will help Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles made a massive trade during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, acquiring wide receiver A.J. Brown from the Tennessee Titans, and quickly signed him to a four-year contract extension. The deal will bring Brown and Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts together, as the two have been close friends throughout their careers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
On3.com

Quandre Mosely: How Kentucky Replaces the Dallas Cowboy

Kentucky safety turned cornerback Quandre Mosely signed an Undrafted Free Agent deal with the Dallas Cowboys following the 2022 NFL Draft. First of all, I have to say that Quandre is one of the nicest players that I’ve ever interacted with over the years, and I wish him the absolute best in Dallas. Second, his play down the stretch was a key factor in UK’s late-season run.
NFL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
56K+
Followers
43K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy