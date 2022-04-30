ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio passes law allowing license plates with University of Alabama logo

By Stephen Samra about 5 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UBx4J_0fP5eho800
Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Alabama Crimson Tide are infiltrating roads across Ohio. A new law in the state will create a University of Alabama license plate, available for all Ohio drivers.

“Crimson Tide pride will soon be available for display on the roads in Buckeye territory,” wrote Kristine Varkony of NBC4 WCMH-TV in Columbus. “A year ago, Rep. Adam Bird (R-New Richmond) introduced a bill in the Ohio House that would create a University of Alabama license plate for the state. His persuasive testimony during that introduction caught the attention of the masses and seemingly swayed the hearts in the form of votes by his legislative colleagues.”

While Varkony notes that the individual bill didn’t originally go forward, it was signed into law this week by Mike DeWine — the Governor of Ohio. In addition to Alabama plates, Circleville Pumpkin Show, Little Brown Jug, and Marshall University will be available.

“I’m very thankful to be able to have legislation like this in Ohio and to have colleagues that are willing to listen and consider views … [that] might be divisive,” Bird said, via Varkony.

Continuing, the plate and subsequent scholarship fund that it will benefit from through its purchase are in honor of Bird’s father, Ron, according to Varkony.

To illustrate, Ron Bird attended Alabama, where he played football on scholarship. During his time, he was an athlete under the legendary coach Paul “Bear” Bryant, and played alongside star quarterback Joe Namath. There, Bird captured a national championship in 1964 with Alabama. According to Rep. Bird, the scholarship changed the directory of his entire family’s lives.

“I grew up in Ohio, and I am forever a fan of Ohio State football,” Bird told House Transportation Committee during the legislation’s original introduction, via Varkony. “But I am also forever grateful for the educational opportunity that was afforded my father by the University of Alabama and the change it made in the lives of my family.”

“This bill [will] just generate a little bit extra revenue to provide some scholarship money for a student who wants to go to Alabama from the state of Ohio,” he added in an interview with NBC4 on Friday, per Varkony.

Alabama may be a bit of a sore subject for Buckeyes faithful, as the Crimson Tide defeated Ohio State 52-24 in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Still, Bird was able to get his law passed, and gift Alabama faithful in Ohio with a special license plate.

While Rep. Adam Bird had his father worried Ohioans may not like the move, he has his mother’s blessing.

“He said, ‘You sure you want to do that you’re gonna get in trouble?’” Bird said, via Varkony. “But you know, my mom is the one who’s really excited. And she’s the one who’s a really big Alabama fan.”

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Circleville, OH
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
City
Columbus, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Namath
Person
Mike Dewine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State University#The University Of Alabama#Ohio State Football#The Alabama Crimson Tide#Nbc4 Wcmh Tv#The Ohio House#Circleville Pumpkin Show#Marshall University
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

OSHP: Raid executed at Streetsboro scrap yard

STREETSBORO, Ohio (WJW) — Police cruisers and caution tape could be seen at a local scrap yard Wednesday morning into the afternoon. The Streetsboro Police Department and Ohio State Highway Patrol have reportedly executed a search warrant at Allen Alloys and Iron on OH-14. The search is taking place following an “ongoing investigation,” OSHP told […]
STREETSBORO, OH
saturdaytradition.com

4-star DL from SEC country includes Ohio State in Top 6

Ohio State has made the Top 6 for one of the top defensive linemen in the 2023 recruiting class. Saturday, Stephiylan Green revealed the 6 schools he’s still considering for his commitment. In addition to Ohio State, the Rome, Ga. native included Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Tennessee and Ole Miss among those in the mix.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WOWK 13 News

More Ohioans could become eligible for medical marijuana under Senate bill

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH) – A Republican lawmaker’s efforts to overhaul Ohio’s medical marijuana program and expand the number of Ohioans eligible for a cannabis prescription was put to the test Wednesday. The House Government Oversight Committee held its fourth hearing on Senate Bill 261, introduced by Sen. Steve Huffman (R-Tipp City), to streamline the process […]
OHIO STATE
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
56K+
Followers
43K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy