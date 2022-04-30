Ohio passes law allowing license plates with University of Alabama logo

Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Alabama Crimson Tide are infiltrating roads across Ohio. A new law in the state will create a University of Alabama license plate, available for all Ohio drivers.

“Crimson Tide pride will soon be available for display on the roads in Buckeye territory,” wrote Kristine Varkony of NBC4 WCMH-TV in Columbus. “A year ago, Rep. Adam Bird (R-New Richmond) introduced a bill in the Ohio House that would create a University of Alabama license plate for the state. His persuasive testimony during that introduction caught the attention of the masses and seemingly swayed the hearts in the form of votes by his legislative colleagues.”

While Varkony notes that the individual bill didn’t originally go forward, it was signed into law this week by Mike DeWine — the Governor of Ohio. In addition to Alabama plates, Circleville Pumpkin Show, Little Brown Jug, and Marshall University will be available.

“I’m very thankful to be able to have legislation like this in Ohio and to have colleagues that are willing to listen and consider views … [that] might be divisive,” Bird said, via Varkony.

Continuing, the plate and subsequent scholarship fund that it will benefit from through its purchase are in honor of Bird’s father, Ron, according to Varkony.

To illustrate, Ron Bird attended Alabama, where he played football on scholarship. During his time, he was an athlete under the legendary coach Paul “Bear” Bryant, and played alongside star quarterback Joe Namath. There, Bird captured a national championship in 1964 with Alabama. According to Rep. Bird, the scholarship changed the directory of his entire family’s lives.

“I grew up in Ohio, and I am forever a fan of Ohio State football,” Bird told House Transportation Committee during the legislation’s original introduction, via Varkony. “But I am also forever grateful for the educational opportunity that was afforded my father by the University of Alabama and the change it made in the lives of my family.”

“This bill [will] just generate a little bit extra revenue to provide some scholarship money for a student who wants to go to Alabama from the state of Ohio,” he added in an interview with NBC4 on Friday, per Varkony.

Alabama may be a bit of a sore subject for Buckeyes faithful, as the Crimson Tide defeated Ohio State 52-24 in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Still, Bird was able to get his law passed, and gift Alabama faithful in Ohio with a special license plate.

While Rep. Adam Bird had his father worried Ohioans may not like the move, he has his mother’s blessing.

“He said, ‘You sure you want to do that you’re gonna get in trouble?’” Bird said, via Varkony. “But you know, my mom is the one who’s really excited. And she’s the one who’s a really big Alabama fan.”