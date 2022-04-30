ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Matt Corral feels immediate 'comfort' with Carolina Panthers

By Barkley Truax about 5 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bAzFk_0fP5eVAI00
Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

With some of the draft’s biggest quarterbacks falling late into the second day of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Steelers, Saints, or any other organization in need of quarterback services all passed up on former Ole Miss star Matt Corral in the first round. Corral had to wait until nearly the end of day two to hear his name called by the Panthers, and it’s already a perfect fit.

“I was a fan of coach [Ben] McAdoo when I finally got to meet him and spend time with him when we were eating lunch,” Corral said from his hotel in Las Vegas. “I’m excited to get back to Carolina and start to work. Really, because I was nervous at first, and he noticed that, and called me out on it. Then there was a comfort there. Him understanding I was already nervous and calling me out on it was kind of comforting. He knew it.

“I felt like it was a place I’d end up for sure.”

There were reports between the Panthers and Cleveland Browns, where the two organizations were reportedly having “active talks” about a trade regarding Baker Mayfield, but the addition of Corral nipped those talks in the bud almost immediately.

After drafting Corral, Panthers head coach Matt Rhule recalled the moment from the Sugar Bowl when Corral went down with his ankle injury and how his teammates reacted to it. Rhule knew that was the kind of player he wants to lead his team.

“I think you can go back to the bowl game and you watch when he gets hurt, and you watch every single guy on that field when he comes back out onto the field,” Rhule said. “I’m talking about trainers, I’m talking about running backs, I’m talking about D-linemen, they all come over to him.

“One of the benefits in my life is when I go into some of these schools, there are kids that I recruited. I sat in their houses, I talked to them. I had a chance to talk to them, and I had the chance at Ole Miss to talk to some kids that I recruited, and there is not one of them that wouldn’t say, ‘Hey, your whole team is going to love him.’ That’s a big part of this position. There is a lot of stress. There is a lot of pressure. There are a lot of accolades. Every guy on the team has to believe the quarterback wants to put them first. He did that at Ole Miss.”

Comments / 2

Related
The Spun

2 Veteran NFL Quarterbacks Released This Weekend

Two veteran NFL quarterbacks were released following the conclusion of the draft earlier this weekend. The 2022 NFL Draft from Las Vegas, Nevada ended on Saturday. Rounds four through seven took place on Saturday afternoon. Following the 2022 NFL Draft, two veteran quarterbacks were released by their respective teams. The...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Fans Are Shocked Over 1 Player Going Undrafted

There are always some big names who go undrafted in the NFL Draft, but this year, one name seems to stand out. Former Clemson Tigers star wide receiver Justyn Ross seemed like a lock to be a top 10 pick at the start of his college football career. Ross looked...
NFL
MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Eli Manning Sparked Arch Manning Rumors This Week

Arch Manning is believed to be down to six schools. The No. 1 quarterback recruit in the country is believed to be considering Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss and Texas. Manning, a five-star quarterback out of New Orleans, Louisiana, was linked to Notre Dame this week, thanks to his...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Football
Charlotte, NC
Sports
City
Star, NC
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady drops truth bomb on 6th round of NFL Draft

If there is anyone who knows what sixth round prospects are capable of, it’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady. Every football fan is probably familiar with the story of Brady. Selected with the 199th overall pick in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft, TB12 went on to became unarguably the greatest quarterback of all time. He has seven Super Bowl titles and three NFL MVPs, a clear proof that your draft position doesn’t indicate what kind of future you’ll have in the league.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Former New England Patriots Player Dies In Car Accident

A former New England Patriots linebacker reportedly died in a car accident this weekend at the age of 62. Clayton Weishuhn, a longtime NFL linebacker, reportedly died in a car accident near his home town of Wall, Texas on Friday. The former Patriots linebacker was reportedly ejected from his vehicle...
WALL, TX
Yardbarker

Former Cowboys LB Arrested for Threatening to Kill Ex-Girlfriend

Carolina Panthers linebacker Damien Wilson, a former member of the Dallas Cowboys, was arrested last week in Frisco after allegedly threatening to kill his ex-girlfriend. Wilson’s ex-girlfriend, Ryan Sokolosky, has accused the 28-year-old Wilson of “damaging her patio, threatening to kill her with a tire iron, destroying her laptop, choking her friend and trying to run over her with his car as he drove off.”
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Corral
PennLive.com

Former college football star, once considered a possible first-round pick, indicted on felony rape charge two days before NFL Draft: reports

There was a time not long ago when many believed Adam Anderson would be spending this week preparing to hear his name called in the NFL Draft. And, many thought, too, he wouldn’t have to wait long for that. In fact, the 6-foot-5, 230 pounder was believed to be talented enough to maybe even go in the first round. But the former star linebacker for the Georgia Bulldogs was indicted Tuesday by a grand jury in Athens and is accused of felony rape.
ATHENS, PA
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#American Football#Ole Miss
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Thinks 1 Team “Dominated” The NFL Draft

The New York Jets are widely considered the biggest winners of the 2022 NFL Draft so far. ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III went as far as to say the Jets organization “dominated” this year’s selection process. With two top-10 picks in this year’s draft, the Jets were...
NFL
The Spun

Veteran NFL Running Back Cut Monday: Fans React

A veteran NFL running back is hitting the open market on Monday morning. According to reports, the Atlanta Falcons have parted ways with veteran running back Mike Davis, who’s now set to hit free agency. Davis, 29, was informed on Monday morning that he is being released. The move...
NFL
The Spun

Everyone Is Saying Same Thing About Mason Rudolph Tonight

The Pittsburgh Steelers entered the 2022 NFL Draft with two veteran quarterbacks, Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph, on the roster. To the surprise of many, they added not one, but two more quarterbacks in the draft. First, the Steelers took former Pitt star Kenny Pickett with the No. 20 overall...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WKBN

Brother of Browns pass rusher killed

According to the Hampton Police Division, investigators were called to the 400 block of Lake Tower Drive. When they got there, police and firefighters found a deceased Hampton man inside the home.
HAMPTON, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Steelers Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Safety

After just one season in Dallas, Damontae Kazee is reportedly heading to the Pittsburgh Steelers. On Saturday night, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler shared that the veteran DB is expected to sign a contract with the black and yellow. Tweeting, “Free agent safety Damontae Kazee is signing a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

The Steelers Have Signed 10 Undrafted Free Agents

OT Jake Dixon – Duquesne. In addition to the double-digit undrafted free agent signings, the Steelers also came to terms on a one-year deal with former Cowboys/Falcons safety Damontae Kazee. The list of undrafted players is headlined by a pair of defensive backs in Chris Steele and Bryce Watts;...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

NFL Analyst Names Biggest “Steal” Of The Draft

Who was the biggest “steal” of the 2022 NFL Draft?. According to one NFL expert, the answer is obvious. Pro Football Focus analyst Sam Monson believes that Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean, who fell to the third round, is the pick. Monson said that Dean is the biggest “steal”...
NFL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
56K+
Followers
43K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy