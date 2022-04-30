Alabama sets draft record on Day 2 of 2022 NFL Draft

Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images.

On Friday night, defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis became the fourth player from Alabama to be selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, Mathis was selected with the No. 47 overall pick by the Washington Commanders. For Alabama, the selection of Mathis set a new NFL Draft record, making him the 39th player taken from the Crimson Tide’s 2017 roster, according to The Tuscaloosa News.

Entering Friday night, Alabama was tied with Miami’s 2001 squad with 38 picks from their respective rosters. Wide receiver John Metchie tied the record when he was selected No. 44 overall by the Houston Texans, and Mathis then set it at No. 47. Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal was also taken with the No. 7 overall pick on Thursday night, and wide receiver Jameson Williams was taken with the No. 12 overall pick.

Alabama is undoubtedly one of the biggest powers in college football, and that is apparent when looking at the NFL. NFL Drafts are often filled with players from Alabama, and in recent years, most of them came from that 2017 roster.

Alabama wasn’t done after Mathis in the NFL Draft on Friday

Even after setting the new NFL Draft record after Mathis was selected, more Alabama players continued to come off the board. Linebacker Christian Harris was taken with the No. 75 overall pick, joining John Metchie with the Houston Texans. Running back Brian Robinson was selected with the No. 98 overall pick by the Commanders, and he will team up with Mathis yet again.

Mathis will also be joining a Commanders defense that includes a number of players from Alabama. Washington has Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne at defensive tackle, both of which played college football with the Crimson Tide. So when Mathis gets to the NFL and begins his career with Washington, he will be learning under two great NFL defensive linemen. Both Payne and Allen were on Alabama’s 2017 roster, and helped add to the Crimson Tide’s historic feat in the NFL Draft.