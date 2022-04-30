ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Kentucky special teams ace Colin Goodfellow entering transfer portal

By Stephen Samra about 6 hours
 3 days ago
Joe Petro/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Kentucky is losing one of their special teams aces to the transfer portal. On Saturday, On3’s Matt Zenitz reported that punter Colin Goodfellow has decided to leave the Wildcats, opting to explore other options instead.

“Kentucky punter Colin Goodfellow has entered the transfer portal, @On3sports has learned,” tweeted Zenitz. “Averaged 45.9 yards per punt last season.”

Goodfellow spent the last two seasons at Kentucky, but really came into his own last year. As Zenitz mentioned, the Wildcats punter averaged 45.9 yards per punt last season, punting 35 times and achieving a long of 70 yards. In 2020, Goodfellow punted ten times for the Wildcats, averaging 47.7 yards per punt.

Colin Goodfellow ranked third in the SEC in punting last season, and made the Ray Guy Award Watch List, the award for the nation’s best punter. Now, he’ll be looking to find success wearing a different uniform.

The NCAA Transfer Portal, which covers every NCAA sport at the Division I, II and III levels, is a private database with names of student-athletes who wish to transfer. It is not accessible to the public.

The process of entering the portal is done through a school’s compliance office. Once a player provides written notification of an intent to transfer, the office enters the player’s name in the database and everything is off and running. The compliance office has 48 hours to comply with the player’s request and that request cannot be refused.

Once a player’s name shows up in the portal, other schools can contact the player. Players can change their minds at any point and withdraw from the portal. However, once a player enters the portal, the current scholarship no longer has to be honored. In other words, if a player enters the portal but decides to stay, the school is not obligated to provide a scholarship anymore.

The database is a normal database, sortable by a variety of topics, including (of course) sport and name. A player’s individual entry includes basic details such as contact info, whether the player was on scholarship and whether the player is transferring as a graduate student.

A player can ask that a “do not contact” tag be placed on the report. In those instances, the players don’t want to be contacted by schools unless they’ve initiated the communication.

The portal has been around since Oct. 15, 2018 and the new calendar cycle within the portal begins each August. For example, the 2021-22 cycle started Aug. 1. During the 2020-21 cycle, 2,626 FBS football players entered the transfer portal (including walk-ons). That comes after 1,681 entered during the 2019-20 cycle and 1,709 during the abbreviated 2018-19 cycle. In comparison, 1,833 Division I basketball players entered the portal during the 2020-21 cycle after totals of 1,020 in 2019-20 and 1,063 in 2018-19.

