Atlanta, GA

Braves' William Contreras: Goes yard twice Friday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Contreras went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs in Friday's 6-3 win over the Rangers. The blasts provided...

www.cbssports.com

dodgerblue.com

Clayton Kershaw Surprised By Dodgers Fans After Passing Don Sutton On All-Time Strikeouts List

Clayton Kershaw had a historic performance Saturday night, but it came in a no-decision of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 5-1 loss to the Detroit Tigers. Kershaw entered his fourth start of the season needing only four strikeouts to overtake Don Sutton for the most in franchise history. Kershaw struck out one batter in each of the first four innings to accomplish the feat.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

San Diego's Austin Nola resting on Saturday

San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is not starting in Saturday's contest against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Nola will take a break after San Diego picked Jorge Alfaro as their starting catcher for Sean Manaea. Per Baseball Savant on 52 batted balls this season, Nola has accounted for a 3.8% barrel...
SAN DIEGO, CA
FanSided

Kenta Maeda apologizes to Minnesota Twins for his presence

One could understand why Kenta Maeda would have wanted to be in the Minnesota Twins dugout. He is still recovering from Tommy John surgery, hoping to return to the roster in September. With the Twins in Tampa Bay while he is rehabbing in Florida, it made sense for Maeda to stop by to say hello.
MLB
FOX 2

Cardinals are one of the most hated teams in baseball

ST. LOUIS – The Cardinals are among one of the most hated teams in baseball. That is according to Twitter data pulled by BetOnline.ag. The company tracked tweets with a negative tone since Opening Day 2022. The data pulled found the Yankees are the most hated team with 6,766 negative tweets posted about them this […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Will Smith and His Wife Expecting a Baby Girl

At the ripe age of 24, Will Smith, and his wife Cara, are officially starting a family. The couple is expecting a a child this year and this week, the Smiths revealed the gender in an Instagram post. Will Smith is a soon-to-be girl dad and based on his reactions...
CELEBRITIES
numberfire.com

Marlins' Jon Berti sitting Monday versus Diamondbacks

The Miami Marlins did not include Jon Berti in their lineup for Monday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Berti will catch a breather Monday while Jazz Chisholm rejoins the starters at second base and bats leadoff against Diamondbacks righty Zac Gallen. The 32-year-old is off to a fantastic start this...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Padres' C.J. Abrams batting ninth on Sunday

San Diego Padres infielder C.J. Abrams is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Abrams will start at second base on Sunday and bat ninth versus right-hander Mitch Keller and the Pirates. Luis Campusano returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Abrams for 7.7 FanDuel points...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Atlanta Hawks GM Travis Schlenk Hints At Major Moves During This Offseason After First-Round Exit: "There Will Be More Turnover Because That's Just How The NBA Works."

The Atlanta Hawks came into this season on a high. Having made it to the Eastern Conference Finals last season, great things were expected from the young roster led by Trae Young. However, it didn't work out quite so well for the Hawks this time around, with them making it into the playoffs as a 9th seed.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Reds' Aristides Aquino: Designated for assignment

Aquino was designated for assignment by the Reds on Saturday. Aquino's performance in August of 2019 remains one of the most impressive of all time for a rookie, as he hit .320/.391/.767 with 14 homers. The contrast between his numbers from that month and his numbers since then couldn't be more stark, however, as he's slashed a miserable .173/.262/.357 since September of 2019. Things have gotten even worse for him this year, as he's slumped to a .049/.093/.122 slash line while striking out 53.5 percent of the time. Even the rebuilding Reds didn't see the point in waiting for him to turn things around, which may not bode well for his ability to latch on somewhere else. The move clears space for the Reds to select Connor Overton's contract.
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

Goldschmidt HR, Matz sharp as Cardinals edge Royals 1-0

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt hit an early home run and Steven Matz and the St. Louis bullpen made it stand up, leading the Cardinals over the Kansas City Royals 1-0 Monday. Goldschmidt, who got his first day off of the season Sunday, connected with one out in...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Breaks franchise strikeout record

Kershaw did not factor into the decision in Saturday's loss to the Tigers. He allowed one run on four hits and two walks while striking out seven over six innings. By fanning Dustin Garneau in the third inning, Kershaw tied Hall of Famer Don Sutton for the most strikeouts in Dodgers history. An inning later, Kershaw struck out Spencer Torkelson for No. 2,697, passing Sutton on the all-time list. Kershaw has been tremendous through four starts this season, posting a 2.35 ERA, 0.70 WHIP and 30:2 K:BB over 23 innings. He projects to take the ball next weekend at Wrigley Field.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Marlins' Joey Wendle sitting Monday

The Miami Marlins did not include Joey Wendle in their lineup for Monday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Wendle will take the afternoon off while Jesus Aguilar enters the lineup at first base and bats second. Brian Anderson will take over for Wendle at third base while Avisail Garcia steps into right field and Garrett Cooper takes a spin at designated hitter.
MIAMI, FL
MLB Trade Rumors

Several veterans on minor league deals have opt-out on Sunday

The latest collective bargaining agreement between Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association is rife with contractual intricacies, as one would expect. MLBTR has confirmed that one of the new wrinkles set forth in this latest agreement stipulates that any Article XX(B) free agent — that is, a player with at least six years of service time who finished the prior season on a big league roster or injured list — who signs a minor league contract will have three uniform opt-out dates in his contract, so long as that minor league deal is signed 10 days prior to Opening Day. Those opt-out dates are five days before the start of the regular season, May 1 and June 1.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Phillies' Zach Eflin: Falls to 1-2

Eflin (1-2) took the loss to the Mets on Sunday night. He was charged with six runs (five earned) on eight hits and one walk with three strikeouts over 4.1 innings. Eflin threw six innings of one-run ball against the Rockies his last time out, but he was unable to build on that success Sunday. The right-hander still has respectable numbers overall even after this blemish, and he's allowed just one home run through 24 innings this season. However, unless he can find a way to miss more bats, Eflin will remain volatile. He will have to hope for better BABIP fortune against this same Mets team next weekend.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Hayes rallies Pirates to 7-6 win over Padres in 10 innings

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ke’Bryan Hayes singled in the tying run and scored the winning run on an error as the Pittsburgh Pirates scored twice in the bottom of the 10th inning to beat the San Diego Padres 7-6 on Saturday night. Hayes hit a leadoff single into center...
PITTSBURGH, PA

