ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Lyft, Uber will cover legal fees for drivers sued under Oklahoma abortion law

By Jessica Bursztynsky, @jbursz
CNBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLyft and Uber will fully cover legal fees for their respective drivers who are sued under Oklahoma's anticipated restrictive abortion law. The Oklahoma House on Thursday passed a ban that prohibits most abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy, a time period before many women have even discovered they're...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 47

Jenna Webster
3d ago

It's nice that someone realizes women are people who should control their own lives. Men, stop having sex with women who don't want your babies.

Reply(10)
12
Bambi Schmidt
3d ago

I would not be part of anyone Any ride or help to assist with someone going to murder a baby

Reply(11)
10
LikeYeahSureWhatever
3d ago

I see an opportunity for someone to start up a non-woke, preferably Christian, ride share company. $$$$

Reply(6)
9
Related
The Independent

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer files lawsuit to overturn state’s unenforced abortion ban

Michigan’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer has filed a lawsuit to remove a nearly 100-year-old unenforced state law banning abortion, as states prepare for a US Supreme Court ruling that could upend constitutional protections for abortion care.In the coming months, the nation’s high court is expected to rule in a Mississippi case involving a state law banning abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy, and the state’s attorneys have pressed the court to dismiss 50-year-old precedent from Roe v Wade, as well as precedent established in a separate case, Planned Parenthood v Casey.“No matter what happens to Roe, I am going...
POLITICS
The Independent

Idaho Supreme Court halts state law banning abortion at six weeks

Idaho’s Supreme Court has temporarily blocked a state law banning abortions at six weeks of pregnancy, the first law in the US to mirror a similar Texas measure relying on civilian enforcement through lawsuits aimed at providers.The ruling on 9 April – stemming from a legal challenge from Planned Parenthood – means the law will not go into effect as planned on 22 April as both sides file briefs stating their case before judges reach a final decision.“Patients across Idaho can breathe a sigh of relief tonight,” said Rebecca Gibron, interim CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawaii, Alaska,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Kentucky’s abortion law is the first in the US to ‘completely and immediately’ eliminate access

After state legislators approved a series of onerous restrictions against abortion providers and patients, Kentucky’s two remaining clinics will be forced to stop performing the procedure, effectively ending abortions in the state.Kentucky’s sweeping omnibus anti-abortion legislation – which went into effect immediately after the state’s Republican-controlled legislature voted to override Governor Andy Beshear’s veto – bans abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, mirroring a Mississippi law at the centre of the US Supreme Court case that could upend decades of precedent establishing constitutional protections for abortion care.House Bill 3 will “completely and immediately eliminate abortion access in Kentucky by...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Oklahoma Government
State
Oklahoma State
Fox News

DeSantis warns Biden: If you caravan illegal migrants to Florida, we'll reroute them to Delaware

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis joined "The Ingraham Angle Town Hall" in Orlando, Florida, on Thursday to break down Florida's efforts to crack down on illegal immigration. RON DESANTIS: It affects everybody. The fentanyl that's coming across the border is affecting every state in this union. That's why the number one cause of death for 18 to 45 is now fentanyl overdoses. We have money in the state budget. I don't have it yet. I'm going to get it within the next few weeks. If Biden is caravanning people into Florida … I think what you're seeing there is these are people that are getting here on their own, which is harder to do if there's a big movement of them, then you can stop at the interstate, and then you can reroute. We want to reroute to Delaware. We think that that's appropriate to be able to do that. So that's what we're going to do.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Stitt
Person
Logan Green
San Antonio Current

Texas child welfare workers quitting over governor's order to investigate families with transgender kids

Nearly 1 in 10 investigators in Texas Child Protective Services' Austin office have resigned since Gov. Greg Abbott's directive that parents of kids receiving gender-affirming face abuse investigations, Courthouse News Service reports. Randa Mulanax, a former investigations leader who resigned last month over Abbott's controversial order, told Courthouse News she...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uber Drivers#Abortion Law#Abortion Rights#The Oklahoma House#Cnbc#Republican
Teen Vogue

My Mom Was an Abortion Provider in Oklahoma and Now I'm Scared For Her Freedom

In this op-ed, Sylvie Richards describes the new fear she feels for her mom, an abortion provider, as more and more states pass abortion restrictions. On a cloudy morning in the Bay Area last Wednesday, I tuned into NPR as I drove to school. I was cruising down the highway when the reporter began to describe a new law in Oklahoma. Instantly, my heart clenched. On Tuesday, April 5, Oklahoma’s legislature passed a law like the Texas abortion ban that targets providers, but takes it farther by criminalizing the performance of any abortion in the state, aside from those that save the life of the pregnant person. On April 12, Governor Kevin Stitt signed it into law. When it goes into effect, anyone “convicted of performing or attempting to perform an abortion” in Oklahoma could face up to 10 years in prison or a fine of $100,000.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Rolling Stone

Oklahoma Just Made It a Felony to Perform an Abortion

Click here to read the full article. Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt on Tuesday morning signed a bill making it illegal to perform abortions in the state, with perpetrators facing up to 10 years in prison and a $100,000 fine. “I promised Oklahomans that I would sign every pro-life bill that hits my desk and that’s what we’re doing today,” Stitt said on Tuesday. “We want Oklahoma to be the most pro-life state in the country. We want to outlaw abortion in the state of Oklahoma.” The state’s Republican-controlled Senate passed Senate Bill 612 last year with overwhelming support. The state House passed...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Kansas Reflector

My grim prediction for Kansas: Abortion banned within a year if voters don’t show up

Within the next year, the Kansas Legislature will pass a full ban on abortion, without exceptions for rape or incest. Gov. Derek Schmidt will delightedly sign it and rhapsodize about our state’s culture of life. A safe and common women’s health procedure and those performing it, along with the women themselves, will be criminalized. This […] The post My grim prediction for Kansas: Abortion banned within a year if voters don’t show up appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lyft
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Youtube
Teen Vogue

Medication Abortion Is Getting More Expensive

In the United States, there were 27 “abortion deserts,” according to research conducted in 2017. That means, there were 27 major cities that are at least 100 miles or more from an abortion clinic. The South and the Midwest had the fewest number of clinics overall, with Texas being home to the most abortion deserts in any one state. With the recent rise of restrictive abortion bans — in Texas, Idaho, Arizona, and most recently, Oklahoma — more and more people are forced to travel over state lines for care.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy