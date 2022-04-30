ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Braves' Travis Demeritte: Pops second homer

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Demeritte went 2-for-4 with a walk, a solo home run and a second run scored in Friday's 6-3 win over the...

www.cbssports.com

numberfire.com

Cubs' Michael Hermosillo on bench Sunday afternoon

Chicago Cubs outfielder Michael Hermosillo is not in the starting lineup for Sunday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers. Hermosillo went 0-for-3 and struck out three times in Saturday's loss to the Brewers. He is returning to the bench for Sunday's game, while Jason Heyward is back in center field and hitting sixth.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Tommy Edman (hip) held out of St. Louis lineup Monday afternoon

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Tommy Edman (hip) is not in the starting lineup for Monday afternoon's makeup game against right-hander Zack Greinke and the Kansas City Royals. Edman exited Sunday's 7-5 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks with a sore left hip flexor and is considered day-to-day, but he was due for a day off after starting each of the Cardinals' first 21 games. Harrison Bader is covering the leadoff role on Monday, while Brendan Donovan is replacing Edman on second base and batting ninth.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Angels vs. White Sox Prediction and Odds for Saturday, April 30th (Bet on Runs in Bunches in Chicago)

Angels: +1.5 (-190) Total: 9 (Over -120/Under +100) I'm counting on runs with these two poor pitchers toeing the slab for their respective team. The White Sox will send out Vince Velasquez, who hasn't finished more than 5 innings in a start this season. Against a Los Angeles team that is ripe with batting, leading the league in runs and scoring chances, the team is sure to tag Velasquez, who has an expected ERA of 7.41.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Reds' Aristides Aquino: Designated for assignment

Aquino was designated for assignment by the Reds on Saturday. Aquino's performance in August of 2019 remains one of the most impressive of all time for a rookie, as he hit .320/.391/.767 with 14 homers. The contrast between his numbers from that month and his numbers since then couldn't be more stark, however, as he's slashed a miserable .173/.262/.357 since September of 2019. Things have gotten even worse for him this year, as he's slumped to a .049/.093/.122 slash line while striking out 53.5 percent of the time. Even the rebuilding Reds didn't see the point in waiting for him to turn things around, which may not bode well for his ability to latch on somewhere else. The move clears space for the Reds to select Connor Overton's contract.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Braves' Austin Riley: Keeps slugging Monday

Riley went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 5-2 win over the Mets. He got Atlanta on the board in the fourth inning, taking a Chris Bassitt slider deep to left-center field to begin a comeback from a 2-0 deficit. Riley is in one of his grooves as five of his seven homers on the season have come in the last nine games, a stretch during which he's slashing .297/.350/.784.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Miami's Jesus Aguilar batting second Monday

The Miami Marlins listed Jesus Aguilar as their starting first baseman for Monday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Aguilar will bat second and play first base Monday while Garret Cooper takes a turn at designated hitter, Avisail Garcia moves up into right field, Briand Anderson drops to third base, and Joey Wendle takes a seat.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Breaks franchise strikeout record

Kershaw did not factor into the decision in Saturday's loss to the Tigers. He allowed one run on four hits and two walks while striking out seven over six innings. By fanning Dustin Garneau in the third inning, Kershaw tied Hall of Famer Don Sutton for the most strikeouts in Dodgers history. An inning later, Kershaw struck out Spencer Torkelson for No. 2,697, passing Sutton on the all-time list. Kershaw has been tremendous through four starts this season, posting a 2.35 ERA, 0.70 WHIP and 30:2 K:BB over 23 innings. He projects to take the ball next weekend at Wrigley Field.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Tigers start 2-game series at home against the Pirates

LINE: Tigers -147, Pirates +126; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers start a two-game series at home against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday. Detroit is 7-14 overall and 4-8 in home games. Tigers pitchers have a collective 3.39 ERA, which ranks sixth in the AL. Pittsburgh has...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons No-Win Situation at the NFL Draft

As the smoke clears from the NFL Draft, the Atlanta Falcons find themselves with new pieces at several positions. However, the fanbase and the experts are still divided on where this team is now and how well positioned it is for the future. When so many positions needed improvement, there was no way that everyone would be satisfied with the order of addressing the needs of the players that were picked. It shows how low the franchise is with so much attention and importance on every selection, even the two picks in the sixth round.
NFL
FOX Sports

Goldschmidt HR, Matz sharp as Cardinals edge Royals 1-0

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt hit an early home run and Steven Matz and the St. Louis bullpen made it stand up, leading the Cardinals over the Kansas City Royals 1-0 Monday. Goldschmidt, who got his first day off of the season Sunday, connected with one out in...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Rays' Yandy Diaz: Slugs leadoff homer

Diaz went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Monday's 6-1 win over the A's. Diaz was moved up to the leadoff spot for the first time in over two weeks Monday, and the decision immediately paid off as he slugged a 407-foot homer to begin the contest. He later singled to register his third multi-hit performance over his past four games. Diaz has been one of Tampa Bay's top hitters this season, slashing .306/.442/.435 with two homers, five RBI and 10 runs over 77 plate appearances.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
MLB

Langeliers repeats on Prospect Team of the Week

The calendar has struck May, the first full month of the Minor League Baseball season. Through the final week of April, players across the Minors got a chance to tweak and refine their games as the grind of the summer approaches. In the latest installment of the MLB Pipeline Prospect...
MLB
FOX Sports

Royals host the Cardinals on 4-game home skid

LINE: Cardinals -117, Royals -102; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals look to stop their four-game home slide with a win over the St. Louis Cardinals. Kansas City is 5-8 in home games and 7-14 overall. The Royals are 2-7 in games when they record at least eight hits.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Reuters

David Peralta powers Diamondbacks to victory over Marlins

EditorsNote: 12th graf, clarify play by play; smaller changes elsewhere. David Peralta went 3-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs, leading the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 5-4 win over the host Miami Marlins on Monday night. Ex-Marlins pitcher Zac Gallen (1-0) earned the win in his first time facing his...
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Royals' MJ Melendez: Called up by Royals

Melendez was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Sunday. The 23-year-old is one of Kansas City's top prospects, but he failed to make the Opening Day roster this year. However, he'll now join the major-league roster for the first time after Cam Gallagher (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday. Melendez hit just .180 with two homers, seven runs, six RBI and three stolen bases over 20 games in Omaha to begin the year. Although Salvador Perez is the team's clear primary catcher, it wouldn't be surprising to see Perez log some at-bats as the designated hitter so Melendez can get some playing time against big-league competition.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Rays' Yandy Diaz: On bench Monday

Diaz isn't starting Monday's game against Oakland, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Diaz started in six straight games to close out April, and he went 6-for-17 with a homer, three runs, two RBI and seven walks during that time. However, he'll now be out of the lineup for a second consecutive matchup while Taylor Walls starts at the hot corner and bats eighth.
TAMPA, FL

