Atlanta, GA

Braves' Kenley Jansen: Racks up sixth save

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Jansen struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Friday to record his sixth save...

www.cbssports.com

FanSided

Clayton Kershaw solidifies his place as the best Dodger of them all

Clayton Kershaw stands alone in the Los Angeles Dodgers record book, passing Don Sutton for most strikeouts in franchise history on Saturday. The first strikeout came 5,088 days ago, a blazing 95 mph fastball from a 20-year-old with a golden left arm. On Saturday night, before a sellout crowd of 52,600, that same pitcher, no longer just a kid but a 34-year-old future Hall of Famer, stood on the same mound at Dodger Stadium and made history for this iconic franchise.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

William Contreras sitting for Braves Monday versus Mets

The Atlanta Braves did not include William Contreras in their lineup for Monday's game against the New York Mets. Contreras will take Monday afternoon off while Travis d'Arnaud returns to the lineup behind home plate and bats sixth in the rotation. Contreras is batting just .182 so far this season...
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

Kershaw becomes Dodgers' franchise strikeout leader

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Clayton Kershaw became the Dodgers’ career strikeout leader during the fourth inning of Saturday night’s game against Detroit. The 33-year-old lefty began the game needing four to pass Don Sutton. He got Dustin Garneau to chase a curveball in the third inning to tie the Hall of Famer.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Atlanta Hawks GM Travis Schlenk Hints At Major Moves During This Offseason After First-Round Exit: "There Will Be More Turnover Because That's Just How The NBA Works."

The Atlanta Hawks came into this season on a high. Having made it to the Eastern Conference Finals last season, great things were expected from the young roster led by Trae Young. However, it didn't work out quite so well for the Hawks this time around, with them making it into the playoffs as a 9th seed.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Reds' Aristides Aquino: Designated for assignment

Aquino was designated for assignment by the Reds on Saturday. Aquino's performance in August of 2019 remains one of the most impressive of all time for a rookie, as he hit .320/.391/.767 with 14 homers. The contrast between his numbers from that month and his numbers since then couldn't be more stark, however, as he's slashed a miserable .173/.262/.357 since September of 2019. Things have gotten even worse for him this year, as he's slumped to a .049/.093/.122 slash line while striking out 53.5 percent of the time. Even the rebuilding Reds didn't see the point in waiting for him to turn things around, which may not bode well for his ability to latch on somewhere else. The move clears space for the Reds to select Connor Overton's contract.
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

Cease, White Sox shut down Trout, Angels; Ohtani pinch hits

CHICAGO (AP) — Dylan Cease struck out 11 to match a career best and gave up just one hit in seven sparkling innings, propelling the Chicago White Sox to a 3-0 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Monday. Three-time AL MVP Mike Trout struck out in all four...
CHICAGO, IL
ESPN

Seager homers in 3rd straight game, Rangers beat Braves 3-1

ARLINGTON, Texas -- — Corey Seager homered in his third straight game, Dane Dunning allowed one run over a career-high 7 2/3 innings and the Texas Rangers beat the Atlanta Braves 3-1 on Saturday night. Seager’s solo homer gave Texas its first run in the first inning since opening...
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

LEADING OFF: Padres' Clevinger back after 2nd TJ surgery

A look at what's happening around the majors on Tuesday:. Padres right-hander Mike Clevinger is set to pitch in the majors for the first time since recovering from his second Tommy John surgery. He'll be back on a familiar mound, too. Clevinger will start against the Guardians at Progressive Field...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Sixto Sanchez: Increases throwing distance

Sanchez (shoulder) has increased his throwing distance to 60 feet, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Manager Don Mattingly said early last week that Sanchez had resumed playing catch from 45 feet, and he slightly increased his throwing distance approximately a week later. The right-hander was in a ramp-up process over the first half of 2021 before ultimately requiring shoulder surgery last July. As a result, the Marlins will likely bring Sanchez along slowly, and a better timetable for his return is unlikely to be revealed until he's able to resume mound work.
MIAMI, FL
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Video: Kirk Gibson “Legends Of Dodger Baseball” Ceremony

The Los Angeles Dodgers held an induction ceremony over the weekend for Kirk Gibson to be added to their “Legends of Dodger Baseball” group that also includes Steve Garvey, Don Newcombe, Fernando Valenzuela and Maury Wills. Each of the players has been recognized for their impact both on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Royals' MJ Melendez: Called up by Royals

Melendez was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Sunday. The 23-year-old is one of Kansas City's top prospects, but he failed to make the Opening Day roster this year. However, he'll now join the major-league roster for the first time after Cam Gallagher (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday. Melendez hit just .180 with two homers, seven runs, six RBI and three stolen bases over 20 games in Omaha to begin the year. Although Salvador Perez is the team's clear primary catcher, it wouldn't be surprising to see Perez log some at-bats as the designated hitter so Melendez can get some playing time against big-league competition.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Rays' Yandy Diaz: On bench Monday

Diaz isn't starting Monday's game against Oakland, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Diaz started in six straight games to close out April, and he went 6-for-17 with a homer, three runs, two RBI and seven walks during that time. However, he'll now be out of the lineup for a second consecutive matchup while Taylor Walls starts at the hot corner and bats eighth.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Kings' Phillip Danault: Set to play against Oilers

Danault (rest) is expected back in the lineup for Game 1 versus Edmonton on Monday, Zach Dooley of LA Kings Insider reports. Danault was given the night off for the regular-season finale against Vancouver on Thursday but should be back in his customary second-line center role. In his last seven contests, the 29-year-old Quebec native has been nearly red hot with six goals on 18 shots. Despite a recent lack of power-play production, he has just two points with the man advantage in his last 15 games, Danault should be back on the top unit for Monday's matchup.
LOS ANGELES, CA

