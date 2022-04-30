ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urgent recall issued for 101 dangerous candy and snack brands

By WKRC
WKRC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNDATED (WKRC) - An urgent candy recall has been issued due to the potential presence of a dangerous bacteria. The company Strauss Israel Elite, along with the FDA, announced the recall on Thursday. It affects 101 different...

local12.com

