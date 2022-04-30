Two Killed In I-95 Express Lane Multi-Car Crash Overnight

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A violent crash in Hallandale Beach sent at least six people, including a young child, to the hospital early Friday morning. According to Hallandale Beach Police, a Range Rover and a GMC collided at the intersection of Federal Highway and Hallandale Beach Boulevard around 12:40 am. “We heard a big bang,” said Fatima Nunez, who was working about a block away. Investigators said the impact caused the Range Rover to careen into a nearby Flannigan’s Seafood Bar and Grill where it caught fire. “One car went flying, caught on fire over here, lost the engine,” said Nunez. The force of the impact...

