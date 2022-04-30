ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Two Killed In I-95 Express Lane Multi-Car Crash Overnight

By STAFF REPORT
BOCANEWSNOW
BOCANEWSNOW
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Crash South Of Palm Beach County, Dead Were Heading North In Yellow Taxi. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com...

bocanewsnow.com

NBC Miami

Woman Killed, 2 People Injured in Crash on I-95 in Hollywood

One woman was killed and two other people were injured in a crash on Interstate 95 in Hollywood Friday night, authorities said. The crash happened shortly after 10 p.m. on I-95 northbound near Hollywood Boulevard. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash started when a bicycle fell off the...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

CRITICAL CRASH: Military Trail at Boca Delray Country Club

MILITARY TRAIL IS CLOSED AS OF 4:15 p.m. CAR OVERTURNED. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — (DEVELOPING AT 4:12 p.m.) — There is a major crash right now on Military Trail in the area of Boca Delray Country Club. At least one vehicle has overturned. […] The article CRITICAL CRASH: Military Trail at Boca Delray Country Club appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

CRITICAL CRASH CLOSES 441 IN WEST BOCA, TRAFFIC AT A STANDSTILL ACROSS AREA

WITNESSES: BODY SEEN IN FRONT OF “THE OAKS” FOLLOWING MOTORCYCLE CRASH. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 9:00 p.m. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says Jay Hoffman of the 17500 block of Circle Pond Court (The Oaks) was traveling west bound on Bridgebrook Drive, leaving “The Oaks” when he “violated the motorcyclist’s right […] The article CRITICAL CRASH CLOSES 441 IN WEST BOCA, TRAFFIC AT A STANDSTILL ACROSS AREA appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

DEAD ON I-95: Driver Killed In Boca Raton Saturday Afternoon

Driver Not Wearing Seatbelt. Ejected. Dead. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Florida Highway Patrol remains on the scene of a fatal crash on I-95 near Congress Avenue in Boca Raton. The crash was reported around 1:24 p.m. According to FHP, a male driver was […] The article DEAD ON I-95: Driver Killed In Boca Raton Saturday Afternoon appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
insideedition.com

Teen Who Cops Say Drove 151 MPH Killing Six People in Crash Is Busted

A teen driver has been arrested four months after six people lost their lives in a car crash in which cops say the driver was going over 150 miles an hour on a Florida road. Noah Galle, who was 17 at the time of the crash and now 18, was arrested Wednesday by Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Following his arrest for the January incident, cops posted the announcement and his mugshot on Twitter.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
UPI News

Big alligator with missing foot stops traffic on Florida road

April 12 (UPI) -- A driver in Florida captured video of the moment a large alligator missing a front foot walked across the road, bringing traffic to a temporary halt. Daniel Kaufman said he was driving on Jacaranda Boulevard in Venice when he spotted the large gator dashing into the road and stopped to take video.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Violent Hallandale Beach Crash, Six Injured

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A violent crash in Hallandale Beach sent at least six people, including a young child, to the hospital early Friday morning. According to Hallandale Beach Police, a Range Rover and a GMC collided at the intersection of Federal Highway and Hallandale Beach Boulevard around 12:40 am. “We heard a big bang,” said Fatima Nunez, who was working about a block away. Investigators said the impact caused the Range Rover to careen into a nearby Flannigan’s Seafood Bar and Grill where it caught fire. “One car went flying, caught on fire over here, lost the engine,” said Nunez. The force of the impact...
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

ALERT: High Rise Structure Fire Hampering Highland Beach Traffic

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com HIGHLAND BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — At least 30 fire and EMS units have been dispatched to a ”high rise” structure fire in Highland Beach. The location is 3210 South Ocean Boulevard which is known as the “Villa Costa” building. Sources tell us that first […] The article ALERT: High Rise Structure Fire Hampering Highland Beach Traffic appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
HIGHLAND BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Shooting In West Delray Beach Leaves One Dead

WEST ATLANTIC AVENUE NEAR WAWA. EARLY MORNING VIOLENCE. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — One person is dead as the result of a shooting early this morning in West Delray Beach. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the violent crime just west of […] The article Shooting In West Delray Beach Leaves One Dead appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Connecticut Man Killed In Boca Raton Motorcycle Crash

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Waterbury, Connecticut resident Dale Bard was killed Saturday afternoon in a motorcycle crash in West Boca Raton. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, Bard was traveling southbound on State Road 7/US 441 within the left turn lane […] The article Connecticut Man Killed In Boca Raton Motorcycle Crash appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

BOCANEWSNOW

ABOUT

BocaNewsNow.com is the leading source for news and information in the South Palm Beach County areas of Boca Raton, Delray Beach and Boynton Beach. BocaNewsNow.com has served South Florida for a decade.

 https://bocanewsnow.com

