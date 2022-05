Former Italy star Antonio Cassano has made it clear he wouldn’t welcome the signing of Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku at Barcelona. The pundit admits he’s a big fan of Barca‘s style of play, but says he would refuse to watch their games anymore if they brought in Lukaku to play up front, as he can’t pass and his style of play would be all wrong for the Catalan giants.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO