If the leaked draft of the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling on a Mississippi abortion law overturns the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, laws in place in several states will take effect. More legal challenges are expected, but Louisiana’s 16-year-old abortion law would go into effect immediately and include only limited exceptions. The Louisiana Legislature approved […] The post With leaked draft overturning Roe v. Wade, let’s look at Louisiana’s abortion law appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 15 MINUTES AGO