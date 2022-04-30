WVIL's Larry Bostwick to be inducted into Hall of Fame today

Larry Bostwick will be inducted into the IBCA Hall of Fame today. (Dennis Mathes)

One of the perks of broadcasting games on the radio is that you usually get the best seat in the house.

WVIL’s Larry Bostwick will be right where the action is again this weekend. But this time, he’ll be the center of attention.

Bostwick will be inducted into the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame on Saturday at the annual Hall of Fame banquet at Redbird Arena on the campus of Illinois State University.

“Well, it was wonderful,” Bostwick said after hearing he’d been selected. “It was a real nice surprise. It’s one of those awards you get, I think, for living a long time. I’m 77 years old, so I’ve been doing this for a long time.”

Bostwick took an indirect route to the microphone. He spent 35 years in the insurance business. After broadcasting games part-time for WJVO and WVIL, Bostwick bought WVIL in 2000 and later picked up four more stations.

Early on, Bostwick understood the value of covering girls’ sports, and how important they were to the communities he serves.

“When I first started doing it, I was the only one doing it,” he said. “Now there are a lot of radio stations who will cover girls’ games. And it all started because my youngest daughter, who’s probably getting close to 45 now – which, you hate to say that, as my youngest one – but she said, dad, you ought to do girls’ sports. They have moms and dads and grandmas and grandpas just like everybody else. So why don’t you do more girls’ games?”

And so he did. And the sponsors came along.

“Girls’ basketball today is nothing like it used to be,” he said. “It’s very, very competitive and very athletic today, and a lot of fun to watch. And we’ve got some good teams around this area. I’ve seen some great athletes through the years.”

Bostwick figures he splits boys’ and girls’ coverage 50/50, right down the line. He has covered the Beardstown Lady Tiger Classic for 20 years; he and his team call 40 games in four days. Bostwick broadcast the very first women’s basketball game at Illinois College.

The sponsors have been supportive over the years. “We started with Triopia originally,” Bostwick said. “That was our first, biggest group of sponsors. Then Routt came along as time went on.”

When he’s on the air, Bostwick uses his normal speaking voice. Listening to one of his broadcasts is like sitting in the stands watching a game with a friend. He tells you what’s happening. There’s no “expert” analysis – no need for it.

“You get a mic in your hand, it doesn’t make you any smarter. You just have a mic in your hand,” he said. “And people can hear what you have to say. I understand sports. I think that’s very meaningful. I don’t get too excited. I don’t get too down. I have favorite teams I’d like to see win the ballgame, and I’m disappointed like everyone else if they don’t win ’em. But I don’t think you need to make up things. Just let the game play. Tell the folks – the main thing they want to know, they want to know how much time is on the clock, they want to know what the score is, and they want to know who’s leading. If you tell them that all night long, they love it.

“Because, you know what happens – they switch stations. Back and forth they go on their car radio, especially if they’re driving. They want to know. So you can’t mess around too long. You take a break, tell them what the score is, tell them who’s leading. Come back, tell them what the score is. And keep doing that all night long.”

Bostwick knows the games he covers. He was an outstanding baseball player in high school. In football, at 119 pounds, he played defensive end. “I was too small to carry the ball,” he said. “I was very fast, but I fumbled a lot. They just killed me with those tackles.”

After high school, Bostwick went into the Navy and was assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Ranger. He started playing fast-pitch softball in the service and continued when he got back home.

Bostwick never played basketball. Calling volleyball matches was a challenge until Brenda Lawless joined him on the air.

“I got very lucky in the process because these are very knowledgeable fans in West Central Illinois,” he said. “They know their sports. And so you can’t fool them with bad broadcasts. You’ve got to do a good job night in and night out, so I’ve been blessed with getting some good broadcasters through the years as well. So that’s been helpful to me.”

Bostwick lived in Chatham for 37 years and has since moved to Raymond. The drive can be trying at times, but he’s never gotten tired of calling games.

“Once you get there, and you get in the atmosphere of the crowd and the noise and the teams and the stuff like that, you get up in a hurry, especially if you played the game,” he said. “You get that kind of excitement and adrenaline flowing. So I’m ready for it when the time comes.”

At age 77, Bostwick's broadcasting days might be drawing to a close. “I’m getting right on the verge of retirement, believe it or not,” he said. “I think I’m going to go ahead and give it a whirl here pretty soon. I’ve got Parkinson’s from Agent Orange in Vietnam, so it’s kind of taken a toll on me a little bit, climbing stairs and stuff like that. It’s not as easy as it used to be. So I’ll hang it up one of these days, soon, I think. But I’m still doing it two or three nights a week, and I’ll continue just as long as I can.”

Until that day comes, he’ll continue to have the best seat in the house.

“When I do broadcasting, I get a very good seat everywhere I go,” he said. “Go to a state tournament, you get to sit right down on the floor. I like that. So to go to a game, just to watch a game, I have to sit too high – too far away from the action. So I like what I do. I think I picked the right choice for me.”