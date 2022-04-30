ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort, SC

23-year-old Beaufort man dies, 2 others injured in early morning crash on US 21, officials say

By Lana Ferguson
The Island Packet
The Island Packet
 3 days ago

A Beaufort man died and two others were injured in a crash in northern Beaufort County just after midnight Saturday morning, according to local and state officials.

Two vehicles, a 2006 Chevrolet Tahoe and a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe, were involved in the crash on U.S. 21 near Old Jericho Road at 12:05 a.m., S.C. Highway Patrol spokesperson Master Trooper Brian Lee said. The intersection is off Robert Smalls Parkway near the Beaufort Walmart.

The two vehicles collided when the 2002 Tahoe was traveling south on U.S. 21 and attempting to make a left turn onto Old Jericho Road and the 2006 Tahoe was traveling north on U.S. 21, Lee said.

The driver of the 2006 Tahoe was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Highway Patrol. He was identified as Bradley Pierce, 23, by the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office.

The passenger in the vehicle with Pierce and driver of the other vehicle were both taken to a nearby hospital, Lee said.

The crash is under investigation.

Pierce is the seventh person to die in Beaufort County in 2022 as a result of a traffic collision, according to data from the Highway Patrol.

Comments / 2

Related
WPRI 12 News

Man killed, woman injured in Swansea car crash

SWANSEA, Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts State Police are investigating a fatal car accident that killed one man and injured a woman. Just before 1 a.m., police were called to a report of a single car crash on 195 East in Swansea. When officers arrived on scene, they found the driver, a man, with life threatening […]
SWANSEA, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Beaufort County, SC
City
Jericho, SC
City
Beaufort, SC
City
Bradley, SC
Beaufort, SC
Cars
Beaufort County, SC
Crime & Safety
Beaufort, SC
Accidents
Beaufort County, SC
Accidents
Beaufort, SC
Crime & Safety
WRDW-TV

Names released for 3 people killed in local crashes

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Traffic accidents claimed the lives of three CSRA residents over the course of two days, and authorities on Monday morning released the names of the victims. In Allendale County. ALLENDALE, S.C. - Pedestrian Antonio D. Banks, 43, of Allendale, was killed in a hit-and-run accident on...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJCL

Fiery crash in Liberty County leaves 1 person dead

One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Riceboro Saturday night. The crash happened on the 3000 block of Briar Bay Road shortly before 8 p.m. According to the Liberty County Sheriff's Office, a man was driving north in a 1991 Chevy Caprice when his vehicle ran off the road causing his passenger side tires to hit the soft shoulder. We're told the driver overcorrected, causing the vehicle to rotate. The vehicle plowed into several trees, then burst into flames.
LIBERTY COUNTY, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Smalls
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Chevrolet#Highway Patrol
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
WJBF

3 dead in string of local shootings in 5 days

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Eddie Brley lives right across the street from where shots rang out on Oslo Road Easter morning. “It sounded like an automatic weapon — about 14 or 15 shots,” Brley said. 21-year-old JuJuan Russel died as a result of that shooting.  A shooting 3 days before in the same neighborhood killed 24-year-old […]
AUGUSTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
The Island Packet

The Island Packet

Hilton Head Island, SC
248
Followers
32
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

The Island Packet serves southern Beaufort County, highlighted by Hilton Head Island, a popular tourist area known for its lovely beaches and premier golf and tennis destinations, and Bluffton, one of the fastest growing communities in South Carolina. Beaufort County is more than 50 percent water, lying in the southeastern corner of South Carolina along the Atlantic Ocean and the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. It is the heart of the area known as the Lowcountry and the Sea Islands and is home to the only PGA tour stop in South Carolina. The Island Packet provides the news coverage to support the region’s broad and varied demographics made up of families, young professionals, retirees, and substantial military personnel assigned to one of the region’s 3 military facilities.

 https://www.islandpacket.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy