23-year-old Beaufort man dies, 2 others injured in early morning crash on US 21, officials say

A Beaufort man died and two others were injured in a crash in northern Beaufort County just after midnight Saturday morning, according to local and state officials.

Two vehicles, a 2006 Chevrolet Tahoe and a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe, were involved in the crash on U.S. 21 near Old Jericho Road at 12:05 a.m., S.C. Highway Patrol spokesperson Master Trooper Brian Lee said. The intersection is off Robert Smalls Parkway near the Beaufort Walmart.

The two vehicles collided when the 2002 Tahoe was traveling south on U.S. 21 and attempting to make a left turn onto Old Jericho Road and the 2006 Tahoe was traveling north on U.S. 21, Lee said.

The driver of the 2006 Tahoe was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Highway Patrol. He was identified as Bradley Pierce, 23, by the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office.

The passenger in the vehicle with Pierce and driver of the other vehicle were both taken to a nearby hospital, Lee said.

The crash is under investigation.

Pierce is the seventh person to die in Beaufort County in 2022 as a result of a traffic collision, according to data from the Highway Patrol.