Forecast: Severe Weather Alert issued Saturday evening in Lee County

NBC 2’s First Alert Team issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning in Lee County until 6:15.

Some well needed showers and thunderstorms will push through the coast through the rest of the evening.

Plan to have an umbrella handy if you plan to head out to Saturday night plans.

As we go into the overnight the rain will wind down and clouds will eventually break up overnight.

Look for a mostly clear start to Sunday with morning lows in the upper 60’s.

Sunday looks to start off dry and warm but by the afternoon, another line of storms will develop along a sea breeze boundary.

This chance looks to be more isolated compared to Saturday. However, some areas could still get caught in a heavy downpour.

The isolated chance for showers and thunderstorms hangs around for much of the week with highs slowly climbing back into the 90’s.