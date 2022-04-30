ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Forecast: Severe Weather Alert issued Saturday evening in Lee County

By Meteorologist Justin Hobbs
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f02xq_0fP5bH5Z00

NBC 2’s First Alert Team issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning in Lee County until 6:15.

Some well needed showers and thunderstorms will push through the coast through the rest of the evening.

Plan to have an umbrella handy if you plan to head out to Saturday night plans.

As we go into the overnight the rain will wind down and clouds will eventually break up overnight.

Look for a mostly clear start to Sunday with morning lows in the upper 60’s.

Sunday looks to start off dry and warm but by the afternoon, another line of storms will develop along a sea breeze boundary.

This chance looks to be more isolated compared to Saturday. However, some areas could still get caught in a heavy downpour.

The isolated chance for showers and thunderstorms hangs around for much of the week with highs slowly climbing back into the 90’s.

Comments / 1

Related
KSNT

A few storms tonight then severe storm potential for late Friday

Generally mild weather tonight with temperatures slowly falling into the upper 50s and lower 60s by morning. There is a chance for a few hit-or-miss showers and storms during the night, as well. However, many areas will still not pick up on the rainfall tonight. We’re keeping a close eye...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Thunderstorms#Nbc 2#First Alert Team#90
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
natureworldnews.com

Widespread Severe Weather Danger Is Predicted for the Central United States

According to AccuWeather meteorologists, a powerful storm will sweep from the Rockies to the Canada border on Friday and continue into Saturday over the central United States. The extreme weather will endanger numerous major cities in the Midwest. The storm's enormous circulation will suck warm, moist air northward from the...
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Weather Warning for Severe Thunderstorms Issued for Kansas and Oklahoma

Severe thunderstorms are looming over Kansas and Oklahoma after US meteorologists issued their latest weather warning, prompting the risks of the downpour of large hailstones, strong winds, and twisters in the mentioned states and their surrounding areas. Severe Thunderstorms. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) - Storm Prediction Center...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Salina Post

NWS: Rain likely later Sunday night

Widespread drizzle along with numerous showers and thunderstorms will spread northeast across the region later tonight through midday Monday. While widespread severe weather is not expected, the strongest activity will be capable of dime size hail and pockets of heavy rain.
ENVIRONMENT
WWL-AMFM

Summer like weather is here

The heat and humidity is here but scattered showers return Friday “Get for a summer-like week. That means warm, humid mornings and hotter afternoons. Each day we’ll climb into the upper 80s to near 90. Wednesday and
ENVIRONMENT
UPI News

Soggy spring: Wet weather to return in the East

After what many in the East would consider a picture-perfect weekend with sunshine and warming conditions, AccuWeather meteorologists say a change in the pattern is going to bring a smorgasbord of weather conditions for the first week of May. The second half of April turned out to be chilly for...
ENVIRONMENT
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
23K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy