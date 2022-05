The Chicago Bulls’ tumultuous 2021-2022 season has come to a close with an early playoff exit, thanks to a first round matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks. Chicago losing the series 4-1 wasn’t much of a surprise, especially considering how the Bulls played down the stretch this past season. After beginning the year atop the Eastern Conference for much of the time, the Bulls finished the season with quite the downfall.

