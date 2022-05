The annual PrideFest is well underway and is scheduled to hit Hampton Roads on On Saturday, June 25, 2022. Due to overwhelming rising COVID-19 cases in 2020, and a stay-at-home order enacted by Governor Ralph Northam, the 32nd annual PrideFest was canceled. The celebration was also subsequently canceled for the following year, 2021, after recognizing growing concerns about the health and safety surrounding the pandemic.

