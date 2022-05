The Animal Welfare League (AWL) of Trumbull County is treating a dog that was found abandoned behind the Liberty Township Walmart. According to a post on the AWL's Facebook page, the dog, identified as Sunny, was picked up by the Trumbull County Dog Pound and was transported to the Mahoning Valley MedVet in Girard.

TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO